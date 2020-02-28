Android
5 Reasons to Buy the Pixel 3a & 7 Reasons to Wait
Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have a lot of appeal if you don’t want to spend a ton of your next phone.
If you’re looking for a new device, Google’s Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL should be at the top of your list. Google’s devices are among the best phones on the market and they’re worth a look if you’re currently using Android or if you’re a potential convert.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should also be on your shortlist. They’re getting older, but they’re outstanding devices and much cheaper than they once were. They also got upgraded to Android 10 alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
If you aren’t sold on buying a Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 2, or a competitor, make sure you check out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google’s budget options from early 2019.
The devices are mid-range alternative to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 models which makes them an appealing choice for those of you who want a Pixel experience without breaking the bank.
The two Pixel 3a models are available at Google, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and select retailers like Amazon. The companies are selling three different colors (White, Purple, Black) in one storage size (64GB).
The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are extremely tempting, but some of you might want to go with something else. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have some limitations you should be aware of before you commit to your next device.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL and the best reasons to wait or go with another phone.
Buy for Great Software Support
The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL run a great version of Android 10. They also get the best software support from Google.
While you might be tempted to buy an older Pixel or Nexus phone, software support will end for those devices before it ends for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
If Google's Android timeline holds, Android 10 will be the last major upgrade for the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The devices will get security updates and bug fixes for another year, but support will end after that and you'll be on your own.
Google says Android version support for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will end alongside security updates in October 2020.
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get software updates until October 2021. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will get similar support making the Pixel 3 line the best choice for those who want to hold onto their phone for several years.
The newer Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will get support through 2022.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
Best MacBook Pro Alternatives in 2020
If you can’t afford a MacBook Pro, or you simply don’t like the direction Apple is going with the current...
Anuj
01/26/2019 at 4:43 pm
I am going to wait for Pixel’s amazing camera.