5 Reasons to Buy the Pixel 3a & 7 Reasons to Wait

Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have a lot of appeal if you don’t want to spend a ton of your next phone.

If you’re looking for a new device, Google’s Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL should be at the top of your list. Google’s devices are among the best phones on the market and they’re worth a look if you’re currently using Android or if you’re a potential convert.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should also be on your shortlist. They’re getting older, but they’re outstanding devices and much cheaper than they once were. They also got upgraded to Android 10 alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

If you aren’t sold on buying a Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 2, or a competitor, make sure you check out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google’s budget options from early 2019.

The devices are mid-range alternative to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 models which makes them an appealing choice for those of you who want a Pixel experience without breaking the bank.

The two Pixel 3a models are available at Google, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and select retailers like Amazon. The companies are selling three different colors (White, Purple, Black) in one storage size (64GB).

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are extremely tempting, but some of you might want to go with something else. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have some limitations you should be aware of before you commit to your next device.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL and the best reasons to wait or go with another phone.