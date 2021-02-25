5 Reasons to Wait for Apple Watch 7 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch 7. And while it probably won’t be released for several months, there are still some great reasons why you might want to wait for Apple’s new Watch.

If you’re in the market for a new smart watch in early 2021, you’ve got a ton of options to choose from.

If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE are the company’s latest models. And now that we’re months out from their releases, you should be able to find some excellent deals with more coming later in the year.

Apple also sells the Apple Watch Series 3 and you can also find former flagships like the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 4 at retailers like Amazon.

You also have options outside of Apple’s family of watches. Some of the top Apple Watch alternatives include Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Fitbit Versa 2, and Amazon’s budget Amazfit Bip S.

Of course we’ve also heard about new 2021 smart watches and the purported roster unsurprisingly includes a brand new Apple Watch 7.

Apple Watch 7 Rumors

While we’ve heard a ton about the new 2021 iPad Pro, iPad mini 6, and iPhone 13 series, we haven’t heard a ton about Apple’s next Apple Watch.

We’ve seen rumors hint at a refreshed design and useful features like glucose monitoring, but most of changes remain in the shadows at this point. That should change as we push into the spring and summer months.

While Apple does its best to plug leaks, they are inevitable and we should see rumors out new features and enhancements in the coming months.

It’s early, but the prospects of a new Apple Watch 7 put those of you searching for a new smart watch in a tough position. While many people will be just fine upgrading right now, others might want to hang around and wait for Apple’s new watch. At the very least, it might be a good idea to hang back until we learn more about Apple’s plans.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored Apple Watch 7 and the best reasons to go with something else.