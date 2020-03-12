5 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPhone & 3 Reasons Not To

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are excellent devices and the rumored iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2 look extremely interesting, but some of you might want to wait for the 2021 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 13.

As we move into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offer a bunch of great deals on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still expensive, but price drops and trade-ins can save you a lot of cash on the company’s flagships.

If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, the iPhone 11 series should be at, or near, the top of your shopping list alongside alternatives like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and perhaps, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

While many of you are going to be perfectly fine upgrading to one of these iPhone models in 2020, others might want to hang around for the 2020 models.

2020 iPhone rumors have picked up recently and it looks like Apple is planning some big changes to its popular smartphone. The devices are rumored to have a new camera system with 3D capabilities, 5G support, improved displays, a new color, and a whole lot more.

Apple is also reportedly working on a budget iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. The 4.7-inch device was reportedly slated for arrival in March, but the launch has apparently been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

2021 iPhone Rumors

While rumors have mostly focused on the iPhones coming in 2020, we’ve also seen some 2021 iPhone rumors emerge and it looks like we could see some major changes on board those devices as well.

The company’s 2021 models will reportedly have a refreshed Face ID system. There’s also a chance the iPhone drops the Lightning dock and goes completely wireless.

We’re more than a year away from the 2021 iPhone announcements which the phones are still in development which means which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple debuts the hardware on stage. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2021 iPhone.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2021 models arrive.

We’ll also continue to update this as we learn more about Apple’s plans for 2020 and 2021.