5 Reasons to Wait for the 2022 iPhone & 3 Reasons Not To

Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are excellent devices and the iPhone 13 series looks interesting, but some of you might want to hold off on buying a new iPhone and wait for Apple’s 2021 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 14.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through. The iPhone 12 series represents the top-of-the-line, but Apple’s got plenty of other devices that are worthy of your attention including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

And while many of you are going to be perfectly fine buying one of these iPhones, or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, others might want to hang around for the 2021 iPhones.

iPhone 13 rumors have been swirling for months and the company’s new models look like they’ll be solid successors to the iPhone 12 line. We’ve heard that they’ll have a smaller notch, numerous performance improvements, and an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor.

That said, the iPhone 13 could be more like an iPhone 12s. We could see much bigger changes come to the iPhone line in 2022 and that puts those of you in the market for a new device in a tough position in 2021: Should you buy a new device this year or wait?

iPhone 14 Rumors

We’re more than a year away from Apple’s 2021 iPhone announcements, but we’ve already seen some credible rumors emerge.

The 2022 iPhones will reportedly feature a punch-hole instead of a notch, huge changes to the iPhone’s camera, and a few other changes that might intrigue you as you search for your next phone.

The iPhone 14 series is still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple unveils the new hardware. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2022 iPhone models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2022 iPhones arrive.