5 Reasons to Wait for the 2022 iPhone & 3 Reasons Not To
Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are excellent devices and the iPhone 13 series looks interesting, but some of you might want to hold off on buying a new iPhone and wait for Apple’s 2021 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 14.
If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through. The iPhone 12 series represents the top-of-the-line, but Apple’s got plenty of other devices that are worthy of your attention including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
And while many of you are going to be perfectly fine buying one of these iPhones, or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, others might want to hang around for the 2021 iPhones.
iPhone 13 rumors have been swirling for months and the company’s new models look like they’ll be solid successors to the iPhone 12 line. We’ve heard that they’ll have a smaller notch, numerous performance improvements, and an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor.
That said, the iPhone 13 could be more like an iPhone 12s. We could see much bigger changes come to the iPhone line in 2022 and that puts those of you in the market for a new device in a tough position in 2021: Should you buy a new device this year or wait?
iPhone 14 Rumors
We’re more than a year away from Apple’s 2021 iPhone announcements, but we’ve already seen some credible rumors emerge.
The 2022 iPhones will reportedly feature a punch-hole instead of a notch, huge changes to the iPhone’s camera, and a few other changes that might intrigue you as you search for your next phone.
The iPhone 14 series is still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple unveils the new hardware. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2022 iPhone models.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2022 iPhones arrive.
Wait for Performance Improvements
Apple always makes year-to-year performance improvements to the iPhone so you can expect the iPhone 14 series to come with numerous changes.
You can expect the iPhone 14 models to feature an improved processor which could lead to better battery life and app performance.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the high-end iPhone 14 models could utilize a vapor chamber thermal system. Apple is reportedly aggressively testing the feature.
According to Kuo, the thermal system will be required for the high-end iPhone 14 models because they'll have stronger computing power and faster 5G speeds.
It's still early, but you can expect additional iPhone 14 rumors to outline some of the other potential performance enhancements in the coming months.