5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S25 & 3 Reasons Not To

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is only a few weeks old, but we’ve already seen Galaxy S25 rumors emerge. While many people should just buy a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, others may want to wait for the Galaxy S25 series.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung’s reportedly working on successors for the Galaxy S24 series. The new devices will presumably be called Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but that obviously remains unconfirmed.

The Galaxy S25 rumor mill is churning. We’ve already seen some potential Galaxy S25 specs emerge and they may give those of you in the hunt for a new phone a reason to pause on a purchase.

Galaxy S25 Rumors

The Galaxy S25 release date is a long way out. However, the rumored flagships should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone in late 2024 or early 2025.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 right now We’ll also detail the best reasons to avoid the hype and buy another device in early 2024 or sometime in the weeks or months ahead.

We’ll continue to update this guide with new information about the Galaxy S25 series as it becomes available. We expect a steady stream of rumors in the spring, summer, fall, and winter.