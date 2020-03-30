5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S30 & 5 Reasons Not To

While you might have your sights on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 series, or another device, some of you might want to think about holding out for the Samsung Galaxy S30/Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the company’s current flagships and they’re certainly worth of consideration if you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone in 2020.

If you’re looking to stay in the Galaxy family, you’ll also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from last year. They’re dependable devices and they’re much cheaper than they once were.

Outside of the Galaxy family you’ll want to take note of devices like Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re excellent alternatives to Samsung’s top names.

If you’d prefer to stick with Android, make sure you look into Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well.

You’ll also want to take note of some of the phones that are rumored for release later this year. The list includes the 5G-powered iPhone 12, the iPhone SE 2, OnePlus 8, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, Pixel 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Galaxy Note 11. The new Galaxy Note should arrive in August.

We’re also hearing about the phones coming in 2021. You can count on Apple’s iPhone 13 and you also might want to think about Samsung’s Galaxy S20 successors.

Samsung Galaxy S30 Rumors

We’ve heard quite a bit about the 2021 iPhones in early 2020, but we haven’t heard a whole lot about the phones coming to replace the Galaxy S20 series next year.

Presumably called Samsung Galaxy S30 or Samsung Galaxy S21, the new models will almost certainly take the popular Galaxy S series to greater heights with improved hardware and software.

While we haven’t seen many specific Galaxy S30 rumors, we have heard about the technology Samsung and other companies have planned for 2021 and that means we can start to piece together some expectations.

From there, we can help you make a decision about whether to buy a new phone now or take a wait and see approach as we push deeper into the year.

The Galaxy S30 release date is many months away and many of you can’t or simply won’t want to wait until 2021 to upgrade. That said, the Galaxy S30 should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone later in the year.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S30 and the best reasons to go with another device.