5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Tab S7 & 4 Reasons Not To

Samsung is reportedly working on the all-new Galaxy Tab S7. With a release likely on tap for 2020, we want to take prospective buyers through the best reasons to wait for Samsung’s new flagship tablet and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.

If you’re looking for a new tablet right now, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through.

Apple just announced new iPad Pro models with a variety of upgrades and the company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are still worth a look if you don’t want to pay top dollar.

The company’s 10.2-inch iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, and iPad mini 5 are also worthy of consideration in 2020. You must rule them out before buying your next slate.

On the other side of things, you’ll want to take a look at devices like Amazon’s Fire HD 10, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, as well as the company’s current flagship, the Galaxy Tab S6.

They’re much cheaper than they once were and both devices should get upgraded to Android 10 and Samsung’s new One UI in the near future.

All of these devices should be on your radar, but you’ll also want to take note of the 2020 tablet rumors that have popped up in recent weeks.

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad mini 6 and a new 10.2-inch iPad while Samsung is supposedly getting to work on a successor for the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Rumors

According to a couple of Samsung-centric blogs, the Galaxy Tab S7 (or Galaxy Tab S20 or whatever Samsung ends up calling it) is currently in development behind the scenes.

The device is carrying two model numbers, SM-T970 and SM-T975, which likely correspond to a Wi-Fi-only variant and a variant with cellular connectivity.

Other than that, we know very little about Samsung’s plans though we can make some predictions based on the company’s typical release protocol.

With the Galaxy Tab S7 now on the horizon, those of you in the hunt for a new tablet have an important decision to make. While some of you might want to hang around and wait for the Galaxy Tab S7, others are better off going with another Galaxy Tab or another tablet model.

In this guide we’ll take you through some of the best reasons to wait for the rumored Galaxy Tab S7 and the best reasons to go with something else.