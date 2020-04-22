Apple
5 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Air 4 & 3 Reasons Not To
Sources claim Apple is hard at work on a fourth-generation iPad Air. With a release possibly coming in late 2020 or 2021, we want to guide you through the best reasons to, and not to, wait for the rumored iPad Air 4.
If you’re looking to buy a new tablet, be it an iPad or something else, in 2020, you’ve got a ton of options.
In March, Apple released new iPad Pro models with a bunch of intriguing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are still viable options as well. They’re also much cheaper than they once were.
If you’re hunting for a new device you should also check out the 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini 5, and the 2019 iPad Air. Their prices have all dropped as well and they’re still worthy of a look as we push deeper into the year.
You’ll also want to take note of the rumored tablets reportedly on tap for 2020 and beyond. Samsung is apparently cooking up a new high-end Galaxy tablet, dubbed Galaxy Tab S7. And Apple is apparently working on a bunch of new slates including a new 10.2-inch model, an iPad mini 6, and a new iPad Air.
iPad Air 4 Rumors
While most rumors have centered around Apple’s iPad mini 6 and 10.2-inch model, we’re now hearing that Apple has an iPad Air 4 in development.
The rumor comes from an anonymous source on Twitter who has leaked accurate information about unreleased Apple products in the past.
Beyond the existence of the device, the account has outlined features that are supposedly coming with the new version of the iPad Air.
Other that those details, we know very little about the iPad Air 3’s successor. It’s unclear if the iPad Air 4 will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the product line.
Refresh or not, these rumors put those of you in the market for a new tablet in a tough position. While some of you might want to cave and buy something now, others might want to wait.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad Air 4 and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for Performance Improvements
If Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Air, you can expect it to come with numerous performance improvements including one that's reportedly heading to other versions of the iPad.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is bringing mini-LED backlighting to the iPad Pro line, a new 10.2-inch iPad, the MacBook Pro line, and the Mac Pro. Kuo hasn't mentioned the iPad Air, but the Twitter leakster claims the technology is headed to the iPad Air.
Mini-LED has some advantages over the LCD and OLED displays you find on most devices out there on the market right now.
For one, they offer higher contrast. They're also less prone to some of the burn-in issues that sometimes plague OLED displays.
They also provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, and they're also more power-efficient which could help with the iPad Air 4's battery life.
In addition to this you can expect the iPad Air 4 to come equipped with a new processor which should help in key areas like battery life, overall speed/multitasking, and gaming.
On top of that, the leaker says the new iPad Air 4 will come with a full screen setup without a notch. To enable this, Apple will reportedly move Touch ID underneath the display.
We've heard that Apple's been working to deploy this technology across its mobile devices so it'll be interesting to see if the iPad Air 4 is among the first products to get it.
Featured
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac, 5 Reasons Not To
Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy? The iMac is...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...