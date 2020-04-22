5 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Air 4 & 3 Reasons Not To

Sources claim Apple is hard at work on a fourth-generation iPad Air. With a release possibly coming in late 2020 or 2021, we want to guide you through the best reasons to, and not to, wait for the rumored iPad Air 4.

If you’re looking to buy a new tablet, be it an iPad or something else, in 2020, you’ve got a ton of options.

In March, Apple released new iPad Pro models with a bunch of intriguing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are still viable options as well. They’re also much cheaper than they once were.

If you’re hunting for a new device you should also check out the 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini 5, and the 2019 iPad Air. Their prices have all dropped as well and they’re still worthy of a look as we push deeper into the year.

You’ll also want to take note of the rumored tablets reportedly on tap for 2020 and beyond. Samsung is apparently cooking up a new high-end Galaxy tablet, dubbed Galaxy Tab S7. And Apple is apparently working on a bunch of new slates including a new 10.2-inch model, an iPad mini 6, and a new iPad Air.

iPad Air 4 Rumors

While most rumors have centered around Apple’s iPad mini 6 and 10.2-inch model, we’re now hearing that Apple has an iPad Air 4 in development.

The rumor comes from an anonymous source on Twitter who has leaked accurate information about unreleased Apple products in the past.

Beyond the existence of the device, the account has outlined features that are supposedly coming with the new version of the iPad Air.

Other that those details, we know very little about the iPad Air 3’s successor. It’s unclear if the iPad Air 4 will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the product line.

Refresh or not, these rumors put those of you in the market for a new tablet in a tough position. While some of you might want to cave and buy something now, others might want to wait.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad Air 4 and the best reasons to go with something else.