5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 2 & 9 Reasons Not To

Apple is working on a sequel to its popular iPhone SE and today we want to walk you through some reasons why you should, and shouldn’t, wait for the rumored iPhone SE 2, a device that’s also being called iPhone 8s and iPhone 9.

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, but don’t want one with a huge display, you’ll want to take a long look at Apple’s 4-inch iPhone SE. It’s a few years old now, but the iPhone SE is still one of the best small phones on the market.

The iPhone SE’s hardware is holding up and the device continues to perform at a high level after its recent move to Apple’s iOS 13 update.

The iPhone SE is absolutely worth considering in 2020, but you’ll also want to take note of the iPhone SE 2 rumors that’ve emerged.

iPhone SE 2 Rumors

The first iPhone SE 2 rumor from Focus Taiwan emerged in August, 2017. The site claimed Apple supplier Wistron was preparing to expand its iPhone manufacturing in an effort to get a new iPhone SE model out in 2018.

A second iPhone SE 2 release date rumor from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News emerged in late November, 2017. According to the publication’s sources, Apple was planning to release a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2018 and it would be assembled by Wistron at its factory in Bengaluru, India.

In 2018 UK retailer Mobile Fun’s directed us to possible iPhone SE 2 renders from case maker Olixar. Additional images from Olixar showcased the back of the rumored device. Highlights included an improved design with a glass back like the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

Unfortunately, a research note from well-respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cast doubt on many of these iPhone SE 2 rumors.

Kuo, who accurately predicted many of Apple’s iPhone cycles, claimed Apple didn’t have enough “development resources” to get a new iPhone SE out in 2018. Taiwan’s Economic Daily News agreed with Kuo.

The reports were right on the mark because Apple’s iPhone media event in September, 2018 centered around the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. It failed to produce an iPhone SE 2.

That said, as we’ve pushed deeper into the year, we’ve heard more and more about the rumored iPhone SE 2.

A report from Nikkei claims that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPhone in the spring of 2020. The device is reportedly being “viewed as the latest generation of the iPhone SE.”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report that Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone model for 2020 and Kuo has also released a report stating that Apple is indeed working on an “iPhone SE 2.” The new device will reportedly look like the iPhone 8, but come with updated internals. This is where the name “iPhone 8s” comes from.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara, citing an “informed source,” claims the device will actually be called iPhone 9. The site is hit-or-miss with its information so the actual name of the device is far from certain at this point.

A report from Kuo states that he expects that combined iPhone shipments in the first quarter of 2020 “will grow around 10%” thanks to the demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2. In another note, Kuo once again states that an iPhone SE 2 will launch in 1Q 2020. Another note references a broader 1H 2020 launch.

Kuo believes the company will ship at least 20 million (and perhaps as many as 30 million) ‌iPhone SE 2‌ models after it launches in the first half of 2020.

Korean site The Elec reports that LG is currently in talks to supply the LCD displays for the device. The site claims the device will launch sometime in early 2020 which lines up with all of the other rumors we’ve seen thus far.

These rumors, and Apple’s decision to stop regularly selling the iPhone SE, puts those of you interested in buying a new version of the iPhone SE in a difficult position.

While some of you might want to hang around and wait for a iPhone SE 2, others might not want to wait for a rumored phone, particularly one that won’t look like the original iPhone SE.

Remember, there are several excellent iPhone SE 2 alternatives on the market right now. There are also some great deals on Apple’s current crop of iPhones.

If you’re currently on the fence, here are some reasons why you should soldier on wait for the iPhone SE 2 and a few reasons why you might want to start looking at other devices.