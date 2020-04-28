5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 3 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPhone SE for release in 2021. While some of you might want or need to buy a new phone in 2020, others might want to hold off and wait for the iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE Plus.

In April, Apple finally released its long-awaited follow-up to the popular 4-inch iPhone SE from 2016. Of course, the iPhone SE 2 looks nothing like the original and comes with a much bigger display.

That said, it’s arguably Apple’s best budget iPhone model and it’s a device that you should have on your shopping list if you’re in the market for a new phone in the first half of 2020.

Before you commit to a new iPhone, you’ll also want to to check out the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X and, perhaps even the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

Many of you will be perfectly fine buying one of these phones in 2020. Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year so if you buy a new phone now you should be able to upgrade to something brand new in 2021.

Speaking of 2021, we’ve heard a lot about the phones coming out next year. iPhone 13 rumors have been swirling for months and we’ve also heard about a new version of the iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 3 Rumors

While most rumors have centered around the iPhone 13, we’ve also seen rumors highlight some potential changes coming to Apple’s budget iPhone.

According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release a new iPhone SE model in 2021 with some notable design changes including new Touch ID and a larger display.

Remember, it looked like Apple might launch a larger version of the iPhone SE 2 in 2020, but those rumors failed to pan out.

We’re probably a year, or more, from these announcements which means Apple’s plans could certainly change. That said, there are some great reasons to consider waiting for the next-generation iPhone SE.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE Plus arrive.

We’ll also continue to update this as we learn more about Apple’s plans for 2020 and 2021.

