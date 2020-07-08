Mobile
29 Surprising Things You Can Buy on the Wish App
The Wish app is one of the most popular shopping apps for users looking to score a bargain. After taking a deep dive into the listings, here are some of the most shocking things you can buy on the Wish app. These surprises include some things you may actually want to buy and a few really weird options that may leave you wondering who actually buys this stuff.
In 2020, you can find all kinds of things, including a few items that are hard to find locally — like an inflatable swimming pool or a chest freezer — as well as many other items.
If you look hard enough on the Wish app you will find some real deals, like a MacBook Pro or a name brand computer that you can buy at a deep discount. Many listings are even verified by wish, so you know that you are getting what you pay for. Here are the biggest surprises I could find on the Wish app. Let us know what you find and if it is as good as promised when it arrives.
There are some really odd things and there are some essentials like surgical masks and N95 masks, but keep in mind that the things you buy on Wish may not be of the same quality as what you would find in a store or with something that has been tested.
You can even buy things for same day pickup from the Wish app now. The selection is limited, but there are some odd items on there as well. We found a few items for sale with local pickup at a cheesecake shop, a boutique, or a market in the middle of nowhere.
See something cool, but don’t want to wait forever for it to arrive? Check out Amazon Spark, which has cool and quirky items as well as super affordable deals. If you need gadgets and essentials, the Amazon Basics brand is similarly priced to Wish and you can get it delivered free in two days with Prime.
Fake Gold Bars
You can buy Fake Gold bars on the Wish App. These small gold bars are designed to look like real gold. With a MSRP of $54 you only need to pay $3 to get an oz of fake gold that is designed to look like real gold.
The description is up front about what you are getting. Even though the photo shows Credit Suisse and appears to show markings that this is real gold, it is identified as a replica souvenir coin.
Most reviews indicate this is a great prank gift to give to someone. A real 1 oz bar of gold like this can be purchased on eBay for significantly more.
Hazel Culbert
03/31/2018 at 10:08 pm
I am sick and tired of the wish app ,three times I have ordered shoes and when I get to the checkout the price has gone up considerably ,therefore I have wasted my time and effort ,why can’t they be honest and stop changing the price from what is advertised .
Kaleb
06/08/2018 at 9:10 am
The most shocking thing I have ever seen for sale on Wish is a replica “Adolf Hitler” silver coin. I am not kidding.