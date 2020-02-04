Android
5 Things to Know About the Galaxy S7 Android Pie Update
With Samsung’s Android Pie roll out slowing down, and the Android 10 roll out picking up speed, owners of older devices like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are wondering about the future.
Older devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 made their move to Android Pie, but popular devices like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are still stuck on Android Oreo.
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Active owners want to know if the device will get upgraded to Android 10 or Android Pie, when these updates could arrive, and what will happen to the Galaxy S7 if Samsung decides to keep the devices on Android Oreo.
In this guide we take a look at what you can expect if you own a Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, or Galaxy S7 Active.
Galaxy S7 Android 8.1 Update
Before we get to Android Pie, we want to address a question we’ve been getting about the Galaxy S7’s Android Oreo update.
A lot of Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Active users are curious if the devices will get upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo, a newer version of Oreo that debuted in 2018 on the Galaxy Note 9.
As of right now, we expect all three Galaxy S7 models to stick around on Android 8.0 Oreo and here’s why.
Samsung rolled out Android 8.1, but the new version is only available on newer devices and phones and tablets that moved from Android Nougat to Android Oreo for the first time.
The company could surprise us, but we expect devices currently running Android 8.0 to stay on Android 8.0.
Galaxy S7 Android Pie Beta
Samsung used to keep its beta program exclusive to flagship Galaxy S models. That changed in 2019.
Instead of limiting the Android Pie beta to the current Galaxy S flagship, in this case the Galaxy S9, the company rolled out a beta to an array of devices including the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy A series.
If Samsung does decide to release a Galaxy S7 Android Pie update, there’s a chance it rolls out a beta for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge given their popularity.
That said, we haven’t heard anything about an imminent Galaxy S7 Android Pie beta and we aren’t expecting a one at this point.
Galaxy S7 Android Pie Update
Samsung typically keeps Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android software updates for two years before killing off support.
The Galaxy S7 started on Android Marshmallow and got bumped up to Android Nougat and Android Oreo. Unless Samsung decides to change its policy, the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Active will stick around on Android Oreo.
One of the advantages Apple’s iPhone has over Galaxy devices is that it gets four plus years of continuous software support. For example the company’s iPhone 5s, a device that started on iOS 7, was upgraded to Apple’s iOS 12 operating system in September, 2018.
There’s a chance (albeit a small one) Samsung decides to change its policy, but Galaxy S7 users shouldn’t hold their breath at this point.
We’ve seen several Android Pie roadmaps and none of them list the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge or Galaxy S7 Active. This doesn’t rule these updates out, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for the future.
A Galaxy S7 certification at the Wi-Fi Alliance listed Android Pie and that got some hopes up. Unfortunately, the documentation has been pulled and it now looks like the listing was a mistake.
Up to this point, Samsung hasn’t been testing the Galaxy S7 Android Pie update behind the scenes which means an official update is extremely unlikely.
Galaxy S7 Android Pie Release Date
If Samsung decides to release Android Pie for the Galaxy S7, and that’s a huge if, the official release probably isn’t coming anytime soon.
Again, official Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge certifications with Android Pie on board are still nowhere to be found. This doesn’t rule a Galaxy S7 Android Pie update out, but it means the release, if there is one, is still a long way out.
What’s Next
If Samsung decides not to bring Android Pie to the Galaxy S7, software support won’t stop.
The Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Active are still on Samsung’s list for “Quarterly Security Updates”. They’ll no longer get monthly updates, but Samsung still supports them.
It’s worth noting that Samsung recently moved them from “Regular Security Updates” back to quarterly. It’s unclear why the company made the change.
These updates are typically focused on plugging up potential exploits, but they sometimes bring bug fixes and new features as well.
Samsung recently pushed the January security update to the Galaxy S7. The update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.
If you want to move off Android Oreo you can root your Samsung Galaxy S7 and get some of the features from Android Pie and Samsung’s One UI. The Galaxy S7 development community is still active and developers have already ported Pie over to the Galaxy S7.
Perhaps your best option is a ROM dubbed “BlackDiamond” from XDA member Kill-Switch. Unfortunately, it’s only for the Exynos-powered models. It’s also in beta which means there are several issues with it right now. These include problems with mobile hotspot and Wi-Fi.
If you haven’t explored the world of rooting and custom ROMs, it might be a good idea to do so because it will probably be the only way to get Android Pie on board your phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Active probably won’t get Android Pie which means they almost certainly won’t get Android 10.
Google’s new operating system is chock full of new features and enhancements including expanded location controls, multitasking bubbles, and more.
Samsung’s also included improvements to its One UI interface and One UI 2.0 comes with some big changes including an updated Camera UI.
For more on Samsung’s version of Android 10, take a look at our guide.
Install Android 10 for Better Security
If security is important to you (and it should be) you should think about installing the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update soon after it arrives for your phone.
Samsung continues to push important security patches to the Galaxy S10 series and your Android 10 update will bring the latest patches from Samsung, and Google, to your device.
The Galaxy S10 Android 10 update brings Samsung's latest security updates and we expect upcoming versions of Android 10 to come with newer security patches. Remember, Samsung releases critical patches every month.
If you're curious about Samsung's security updates, you can read more about the changes on Samsung's website.
If you failed to download an older security update from a previous month, you'll get those patches when you go to install Android 10 on your phone.
Android 10 also brings several improvements to device security and you can read about those right here in Google's change log.
17 Comments
Obu
01/05/2019 at 11:32 pm
I am a galaxy S6 user and sometime last year I read about it having the chance to be upgraded to at least the Android 8.0 Oreo in December 2018, presently I don’t know if such upgrade will still come or not. Kindly help me with detailed information on this if you can. Thank you
Hussein Hegazy
01/29/2019 at 10:05 am
humberto
04/18/2019 at 3:53 am
and that? they recive you with a pie ?
Soren Smotsen
02/19/2019 at 6:39 am
I just made the update on my Samsung S6 phone and now i have some strange issue regarding the display freezing. Maybe is somehow related with this update, there is somebody else that have those issues?
Reconditionari turbosuflante
Thanks
Google user
03/22/2019 at 8:51 pm
What do you mean today I just got the upgrade to android pie on my galaxy s7 edge
M
03/30/2019 at 3:12 pm
R16NW.G930VVRS9CSB1 delivered in Feb.
That’s Pie, yes?
M
03/30/2019 at 3:14 pm
That was for the Samsung S7
scott
04/02/2019 at 10:56 pm
I got the update as well on GS7 to android 9.0
Phil
04/14/2019 at 12:14 pm
They get people’s hopes up about slightly older phones every year. I always think it’s a ploy to get people aggravated and buy newer phones…
Furkan
04/22/2019 at 7:10 pm
News about Galaxy S7 receives official Android 9 was canceled.
Derp
05/21/2019 at 6:49 pm
Lol scott and m two n00bs.
Rho
05/23/2019 at 12:53 am
It is a shame high end samsung phones like S7 edge won’t get recent android OS, pie. I think my next phone won’t be samsung.
R H Mewbourn
06/15/2019 at 9:57 pm
Just received some kind of new update on Galaxy 7…I hate everything about it!
Lost all of my home screen icons of favorite sites…hate the messaging changes…too many ads popping up! how do I remove the new updates???
nunya
06/25/2019 at 4:49 pm
The ONLY benefit to updates is better tracking, data mining, and ad revenue.
Noway Jose
07/20/2019 at 6:48 am
Actually…. changes when updating to Android 9.0 (Pie) from Android 8.0 (Oreo) include the following:
Updated design
Updated Always on Display options and positions
Device Maintenance is now Device Care
Location settings can now be found under Biometrics and Security
Do not Disturb can be found under Notifications
New night mode setting
However… whether or not S7 owners will ever get it remains to be seen. You can find your current “Android” version by going to Settings, then About device or About phone.
NOTE: Be sure you are looking under the heading “Android Version” – and not under – Samsung Experience Version” After the most recent System Update 30… you will see “Samsung Experience Version 9.0” This does not mean you have Android Version 9! Unless Samsung changes it mind… after System Update 30 you will still see your S7 will be at “Android Version 8.0”
Lollipop: Version(s) 5.0
Marshmallow: Version(s) 6.0
Nougat: Version(s) 7.0
Oreo: Version(s) 8.0
Pie: Versions(s) 9.0
Mulinde moses
08/04/2019 at 11:56 pm
But Samsung is a funny company after having a competer like apple your update should be also extended to atleast four years .if there is android pie on j7 prime why not on s7 phones.otherwise there market will continuously fall on expense of apple funny
jota13
08/31/2019 at 8:27 am
porque son unos Hijos de puta, por eso lo hacen solo quieren que compremos teléfonos con 2 años de
soporte y luego que nos den lo dicho unos perrossssssssss con sarna con perdón a los perros.