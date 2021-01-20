Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.5.1 Update
Apple’s pushed a new iOS 12.5.1 update to older iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.
iOS 12.5.1 is a point update and it’s a very small upgrade for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch sixth-gen.
If your iPhone or iPad is currently running iOS 12.5, you’ll see a short change log and a small download. If your iPhone or iPad is running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.5.1 update might be larger because the changes from updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know about Apple’s new iOS 12.5.1 update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Our guide goes over the iOS 12.5.1 update’s performance, the current state of iOS 12.5.1 problems, places to find feedback about iOS 12.5.1’s performance, the iOS 12.5.1 jailbreak situation, and more.
We’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 12.5.1’s performance.
iOS 12.5.1 Reviews
If you’re moving your iPad or iPhone from iOS 12.5 to iOS 12.5.1, iOS 12.5.1 requires a small download. If you’re running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.5.1 download could be larger.
If you’re currently running iOS 12.5, the iOS 12.5.1 installation should take less than 10 minutes. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 5s.
For more on the iOS 12.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iOS 12.5.1 update for several days now and here’s we’ve noticed about the software’s performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable right now.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are both stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify feel stable.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are running just fine right now.
Speed
- iOS 12.5.1 feels as fast as iOS 12.5.
If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 12.5 or an older version of iOS 12, you’ll probably want to install the iOS 12.5.1 update on your device right now.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 12.5.1 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
We’ve published our mini iOS 12.5.1 reviews for iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those roundups for additional feedback if you need it.
iOS 12.5.1 Problems
The iOS 12.5.1 update is tiny, but it could have a big impact on your device’s performance.
We’re hearing about an assortment of problems including installation issues, weird battery drain, issues with connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS), issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal amounts of lag, random reboots, and more.
If you run into an issue on iOS 12.5.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. We’ve also released tips to help improve performance and tips to help improve iOS 12 battery life.
If you’re frustrated with iOS 12.5.1’s performance on your iPhone or iPad, note that you can’t longer downgrade to iOS 12.5. Apple has stopped signing on the previous version of iOS 12.
Apple isn’t signing on older versions of iOS 12 either. This means that once you move your iPhone or iPad to iOS 12.5.1, there’s no moving off it. Keep that in mind if you’re still lingering on older software.
iOS 12.5.1 Update: What’s New
The iOS 12.5.1 update brings a bug fix for COVID-19 exposure notifications. From Apple’s change log:
- Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could incorrectly display logging profile language.
iOS 12.5 doesn’t have any known security updates on board.
iOS 12.5.1 Jailbreak
You can jailbreak newer versions of iOS 12, but it’s unclear if you can jailbreak iOS 12.5.1 right now.
The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS have released a new version, dubbed 5.0.0, that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0.
The jailbreak tool isn’t compatible with iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5. So if you want to stick around on one of those versions, you’ll need to go another route.
For now, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS your device is currently running.
What’s Next
We don’t know what’s next for iOS 12 users.
Apple hasn’t confirmed a new version of iOS 12 and there’s no guarantee the company will continue to provide owners of these devices with new software in the months ahead.
If you decide you want the latest features, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone or iPad model that’s compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.
For more about iOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about iPadOS 14, check out our guide.
Install iOS 12.5.1 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.5.1.
If you skipped an older version of iOS, you might get important security patches with your upgrade. iOS 12.5.1 doesn't have any new patches on board.
If you skipped iOS 12.5, you'll get an important patch with your iOS 12.5.1 upgrade. Apple's outlined the update's patch in detail on its security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.9, you'll get its four security patches with your upgrade. You can read more about those right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.7, you get the update's three security patches (two for the Mail app and one for Wi-Fi) with your upgrade to iOS 12.5.1.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.6 and iOS 12.4.5, you get their security updates (unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.5.1 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.5.1 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.5.1 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.5.1 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.5.1.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.5.1 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.5.1. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.5.1 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.5.1. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.5.1 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.5.1 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.5.1 today.
