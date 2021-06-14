Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.5.4 Update
Apple’s released a brand new iOS 12.5.4 update for older iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.
iOS 12.5.4 is a point update and it’s an important release for those still hanging onto the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and sixth-generation iPod touch.
If your iPhone or iPad is currently running iOS 12.5.3, you’ll see a small download. If your iPhone or iPad is running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.5.4 update could be bigger because the changes from updates you skipped are baked into the software.
In this guide we’ll walk you through the most important things to know about Apple’s iOS 12.5.4 update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Our guide will take you through the iOS 12.5.4 update’s performance, the current state of iOS 12.5.4 problems, some places to find feedback about iOS 12.5.4’s performance, the iOS 12.5.4 jailbreak situation, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 12.5.4’s performance.
iOS 12.5.4 Review
If you’re moving your iPad or iPhone from iOS 12.5.3 to iOS 12.5.4, you’ll encounter a small download. If you’re running an old version of iOS 12 on your device, the iOS 12.5.4 download size could, again, be larger.
If your device is currently running iOS 12.5.3, the iOS 12.5.4 installation should take 10 minutes or less. It took about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 5s.
For more on the iOS 12.5.4 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iOS 12.5.4 update for a short time and here’s we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable right now.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are both stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify feel stable.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are running just fine right now.
Speed
- iOS 12.5.4 feels as fast as iOS 12.5.3.
If you’ve encountered bugs or performance issues on iOS 12.5.3 or an older version of iOS 12, you might want to install the iOS 12.5.4 update on your device right now.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 12.5.4 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
We’re in the process of finishing our mini iOS 12.5.4 reviews for iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check out those guides for additional feedback.
iOS 12.5.4 Problems
The iOS 12.5.4 update is small, but it could have a huge impact on your device’s performance.
We’re hearing about an assortment of problems including installation issues, battery drain, issues with connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS), issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal amounts of lag, random reboots, and more.
If you run into an issue on iOS 12.5.4, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. We’ve also released tips to help improve performance and tips to help improve iOS 12 battery life.
If you’re frustrated with iOS 12.5.4’s performance on your iPhone or iPad, you can try downgrading your device’s software to iOS 12.5.3 in an effort to improve its performance.
Apple isn’t signing on older versions of iOS 12. So if you’re running software older than iOS 12.5.3, approach iOS 12.5.4 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
iOS 12.5.4 Update: What’s New
The iOS 12.5.4 update brings three important security patches to older devices. You can learn more about these fixes on Apple’s security website.
iOS 12.5.4 doesn’t have any known bug fixes or features on board.
iOS 12 Jailbreak
You can jailbreak newer versions of iOS 12, but it’s unclear if you can jailbreak iOS 12.5.4.
The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS have released a version that’s compatible with most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 14.3 and iOS 11.0.
If you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak, you’ll want to avoid iOS 12.5.4 and stay put on whatever version of iOS your device is currently running.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
What’s Next
We don’t know what’s next for iOS 12 users.
Apple hasn’t confirmed a new version of iOS 12 and there’s no guarantee the company will continue to provide owners of these devices with new software in the months ahead.
If you decide you want the latest features, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone or iPad model that’s compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.
For more about iOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about iPadOS 14, check out our guide.
It’s also worth noting that all devices compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will make the move to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Devices stuck on iOS 12 won’t make the move to Apple’s new operating systems.
For more on iOS 15, head on over to our guide.
