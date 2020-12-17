5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.5 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 12.5 update and the software is available for iPhone and iPad models that didn’t make move to iOS 13, iPadOS 13, iOS 14, or iPadOS 14.

iOS 12.5 is a milestone update, but it’s a very small upgrade for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch sixth-gen.

If your iPhone or iPad is currently running iOS 12.4.9, you’ll see a short change log and a small download. If your iPhone or iPad is running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.5 update might larger because the changes from updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 12.5.

With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know about Apple’s new iOS 12.5 update for iPhone and iPad.

Our guide goes over the iOS 12.5 update’s performance, the current state of iOS 12 problems, places to find feedback about iOS 12.5’s performance, the iOS 12.5 jailbreak situation, and more.

We’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 12.5’s performance.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

iOS 12.5 Review

If you’re moving your iPad or iPhone from iOS 12.4.9 to iOS 12.5, iOS 12.5 requires a pretty small download. If you’re running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.5 download could, again, be larger.

If you’re currently running iOS 12.4.9, the iOS 12.5 installation should take less than 10 minutes. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 5s.

For more on the iOS 12.5 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 12.5 update for a few days now and here’s we’ve noticed about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable right now.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify feel stable.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are running just fine right now.

Speed

iOS 12.5 feels as fast as iOS 12.4.9.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 12.4.9 or an older version of iOS 12, you’ll probably want to install the iOS 12.5 update on your device right now.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 12.5 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

We’ve published our mini iOS 12.5 reviews for iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those roundups for additional feedback if you need it.

iOS 12.5 Problems

iOS 12.5 is a small upgrade, but it could have a big impact on your device’s performance.

We’re hearing about an assortment of problems including installation issues, weird battery drain, issues with connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS), issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal amounts of lag, random reboots, and more.

If you run into an issue on iOS 12.5, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. We’ve also released tips to help improve performance and tips to help improve iOS 12 battery life.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 256GB, Midnight Green, Fully Unlocked (Renewed) Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.

If you’re frustrated with iOS 12.5’s performance on your iPhone or iPad, note that you can downgrade to iOS 12.4.9. Apple is currently signing on the firmware.

Apple isn’t signing on older versions of iOS 12. This means that once you make the move to iOS 12.5, there’s no going back to anything older than iOS 12.4.9.

Keep that in mind before you tap on install.

iOS 12.5 Update: What’s New

The iOS 12.5 update brings support for COVID-19 exposure notifications. This is a huge change and here’s what it means:

iOS 12.5 lets you opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system for your iPhone. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority.

iOS 12.5 also includes one security patch which you can read about on Apple’s security website.

iOS 12.5 Jailbreak

You can jailbreak newer versions of iOS 12, but it’s unclear if you can jailbreak iOS 12.5 right now.

The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS have released a new version, dubbed 5.0.0, that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0.

The jailbreak tool isn’t compatible with iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5. So if you want to stick around on one of those versions, you’ll need to go another route.

We’ll let you know when we learn more about the tool’s compatibility with iOS 12.5. For now, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running on your device(s).

What’s Next

We aren’t sure what’s next for iOS 12 users.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 12.5.1 and there’s no guarantee the company will continue to provide owners of these devices with new software in the months ahead.

If you decide you want the latest features, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone or iPad model that’s compatible with iOS 13/iOS 14 or iPadOS 13/iPadOS 14.

For more about iOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about iPadOS 14, check out our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 12.5 & 10 Reasons You Should

Last update on 2020-12-15. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API