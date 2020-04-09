Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.4.1 Update
Apple’s released an iOS 13.4.1 update and the point upgrade brings a couple of bug fixes including an important fix for a FaceTime issue.
The iOS 13.4.1 update is another maintenance upgrade for the company’s iOS 13 operating system and it touched down just a few days after Apple pushed iOS 13.4.
Like most maintenance upgrades, iOS 13.4.1 is a small release with a very short change log. It doesn’t have any new features on board.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPhone and iOS 13.
In this guide to iOS 13.4.1 we’ll take you through iOS 13.4.1’s performance, the current list of iOS 13.4.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 13.4.1 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 13.4.1 update’s performance on iPhone.
iOS 13.4.1 Reviews
If your iPhone is running iOS 13.4 right now you’ll see a rather small download. The iOS 13.4.1 update is a 109.9 MB download for the iPhone X and it’s around the same for other versions of the iPhone.
If you’re running an older version of iOS 13 on your phone you’ll more than likely see a larger download size because your iOS 13.4.1 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.
If your phone is on iOS 13.4, the iOS 13.4.1 installation shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on the iPhone X.
For more on the iOS 13.4.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iOS 13.4.1 update on the iPhone for a few days and here’s what we’ve discovered about its performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is stable right now.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all stable right now.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also working fine at the moment.
Speed
- iOS 13.4.1 feels as fast as iOS 13.4.
If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 13.4 or an older version of iOS 13, you might want to go ahead and install the iOS 13.4.1 update right now.
If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.4.1 update. It’ll help you make a decision.
We’ve also published our mini iOS 13.4.1 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback if you need it.
iOS 13.4.1 Problems
iOS 13.4.1 is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of the problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS.
The current list of iOS 13.4.1 problems includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, and issues with Touch ID and Face ID. There’s also an issue that keeps VPN’s from encrypting traffic. It’s also present in iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.3.1.
If you run into an issue on iOS 13.4.1, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips to help fix bad iOS 13 battery life.
If you can’t handle the iOS 13.4.1 update’s performance, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.4).
Apple’s stopped signing on iOS 13.3.1 and below which means you can’t drop your phone back to older versions of iOS 13. Keep that in mind before you install iOS 13.4.1 on your phone.
If your phone is really struggling and you don’t want to downgrade, you can try moving it to the iOS 13.4.5 beta.
iOS 13.4.1 Update: What’s New
iOS 13.4.1 is much smaller than iOS 13.4 and it brings two bug fixes to the iPhone. One is for the Settings app, another is for a FaceTime bug that was discovered a few days ago.
Apple’s iOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4 updates prevented FaceTime calls from working with devices running older versions of iOS (iOS 9.3.5 and iOS 9.3.6).
Here’s the full iOS 13.4.1 change log:
- Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier
- Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail
If you failed to download iOS 13.4, iOS 13.4.1 also includes iOS 13.4’s 28 security patches. You can read more about them right here.
iOS 13 Jailbreak
The current jailbreak tool supports iOS 13.3.1, but it’s unclear if it supports iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4.1. We should find out for sure in the near future.
For now, those who still jailbreak their iPhone should avoid upgrading.
What’s Next
iOS 13.4.1 may, or may not, be followed by iOS 13.4.5.
Apple’s pushed iOS 13.4.5, a point upgrade, into beta testing ahead of an unknown release date. The update will likely carry bug fixes and security patches.
We don’t have a release date to look forward to right now and it could be weeks before Apple rolls the software out to iPhone users. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the iOS 13.4.5 beta onto your iPhone right now.
For more on iOS 13.4.5, take a look at our guide.
Apple’s also hard at work on iOS 14 and we expect the company to push the software into beta in June shortly after the conclusion of its WWDC 2020 keynote.
For more on iOS 14 and its release, take a look at our guide.
Install iOS 13.4.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.4.1 update right away.
It's unclear if iOS 13.4.1 brings new security patches with it. Apple hasn't posted anything yet and we'll let you know when it does.
That said, if you skipped Apple's recent iOS 13.4 release, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.4.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.4.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.4.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
