5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.4.1 Update

Apple’s released an iOS 13.4.1 update and the point upgrade brings a couple of bug fixes including an important fix for a FaceTime issue.

The iOS 13.4.1 update is another maintenance upgrade for the company’s iOS 13 operating system and it touched down just a few days after Apple pushed iOS 13.4.

Like most maintenance upgrades, iOS 13.4.1 is a small release with a very short change log. It doesn’t have any new features on board.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPhone and iOS 13.

In this guide to iOS 13.4.1 we’ll take you through iOS 13.4.1’s performance, the current list of iOS 13.4.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 13.4.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 13.4.1 update’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 13.4.1 Reviews

If your iPhone is running iOS 13.4 right now you’ll see a rather small download. The iOS 13.4.1 update is a 109.9 MB download for the iPhone X and it’s around the same for other versions of the iPhone.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13 on your phone you’ll more than likely see a larger download size because your iOS 13.4.1 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

If your phone is on iOS 13.4, the iOS 13.4.1 installation shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on the iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 13.4.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 13.4.1 update on the iPhone for a few days and here’s what we’ve discovered about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now.

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all stable right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also working fine at the moment.

Speed

iOS 13.4.1 feels as fast as iOS 13.4.

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 13.4 or an older version of iOS 13, you might want to go ahead and install the iOS 13.4.1 update right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.4.1 update. It’ll help you make a decision.

We’ve also published our mini iOS 13.4.1 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback if you need it.

iOS 13.4.1 Problems

iOS 13.4.1 is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of the problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 13.4.1 problems includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, and issues with Touch ID and Face ID. There’s also an issue that keeps VPN’s from encrypting traffic. It’s also present in iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.3.1.

If you run into an issue on iOS 13.4.1, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips to help fix bad iOS 13 battery life.

If you can’t handle the iOS 13.4.1 update’s performance, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.4).

Apple’s stopped signing on iOS 13.3.1 and below which means you can’t drop your phone back to older versions of iOS 13. Keep that in mind before you install iOS 13.4.1 on your phone.

If your phone is really struggling and you don’t want to downgrade, you can try moving it to the iOS 13.4.5 beta.

iOS 13.4.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 13.4.1 is much smaller than iOS 13.4 and it brings two bug fixes to the iPhone. One is for the Settings app, another is for a FaceTime bug that was discovered a few days ago.

Apple’s iOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4 updates prevented FaceTime calls from working with devices running older versions of iOS (iOS 9.3.5 and iOS 9.3.6).

Here’s the full iOS 13.4.1 change log:

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

If you failed to download iOS 13.4, iOS 13.4.1 also includes iOS 13.4’s 28 security patches. You can read more about them right here.

iOS 13 Jailbreak

The current jailbreak tool supports iOS 13.3.1, but it’s unclear if it supports iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4.1. We should find out for sure in the near future.

For now, those who still jailbreak their iPhone should avoid upgrading.

What’s Next

iOS 13.4.1 may, or may not, be followed by iOS 13.4.5.

Apple’s pushed iOS 13.4.5, a point upgrade, into beta testing ahead of an unknown release date. The update will likely carry bug fixes and security patches.

We don’t have a release date to look forward to right now and it could be weeks before Apple rolls the software out to iPhone users. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the iOS 13.4.5 beta onto your iPhone right now.

For more on iOS 13.4.5, take a look at our guide.

Apple’s also hard at work on iOS 14 and we expect the company to push the software into beta in June shortly after the conclusion of its WWDC 2020 keynote.

For more on iOS 14 and its release, take a look at our guide.

