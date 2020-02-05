5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.4 Update

Apple’s confirmed a iOS 13.4 update and the firmware is in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date for the iPhone.

Unless Apple decides to release iOS 13.3.2 for iPhone, iOS 13.4 will serve as iOS 13.3.1’s successor.

The iOS 13.4 update will serve as the fourth, and perhaps final, milestone upgrade for the company’s iOS 13 operating system. This means it will bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We don’t have an official iOS 13.4 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official release can try the firmware out right now via Apple’s beta programs.

With the iOS 13.4 update confirmed and on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next big update for the iPhone and iOS 13.

In this guide to the iOS 13.4 update we’ll take you through iOS 13.4’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 13.4 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 13.4 beta, and more.

iOS 13.4 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 13.4 to arrive, you don’t have to.

Apple’s iOS 13.4 beta is now available to developers. We expect it to roll out to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program in the near future. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

The iOS 13.4 beta is compatible with all iPhones compatible with iOS 13, a list that includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone XS, and many others.

Before you download the iOS 13.4 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta.

You can also downgrade back to an older version of iOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iOS 13.3.1 and iOS 13.3. The downgrade path back to other updates is closed.

In other words, if you were to move from iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.4 beta, there’s no way back. Keep that in mind before you move.

Apple is currently on iOS 13.4 beta 1.

iOS 13.4 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 13.4 release date for iPhone, but don’t be surprised if it lands in March.

The company is reportedly planning to launch new hardware next month and new software typically rolls out alongside new hardware.

Apple is supposedly launching new iPad Pros and a new 4.7-inch budget iPhone.

iOS 13.4 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 13.4 release date just yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of iOS 13.4 will arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see new software right at 10AM.

Apple will also release iOS 13.4 beta updates for developers, and those in the Beta Software Program, in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version or new iOS 13.4 betas right away.

iOS 13.4 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches. iOS 13.4 won’t be any different.

We’re still digging through the first beta, but developers have discovered a couple of new features: A new toggle for turning off the U1 chip and references to a “CarKey” API that will let iOS users use the iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start a car.

The first iOS 13.4 beta also includes new Memoji stickers, iCloud Folder Sharing, a feature that was originally shown off last year at WWDC, and universal iOS and macOS purchases.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 13.4 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an official version of iOS 13 or iOS 12.

Don’t expect jailbreak developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 13.4 beta.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should