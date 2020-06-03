5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.5.1 Update

Apple’s released its a new iOS 13.5.1 update and the maintenance upgrade brings a short list of changes to the iPhone.

iOS 13.5.1 is now the most up-to-date version of iOS 13 and it’s compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.

Like most maintenance upgrades, iOS 13.5.1 is a small release with a short change log. It doesn’t come with any new features or bug fixes, but it does bring a security patch with it.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s newest update for the iPhone and iOS 13.

In this guide to iOS 13.5.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 13.5.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 13.5.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 13.5.1 update’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 13.5.1 Reviews

If your iPhone is running iOS 13.5 right now you’ll see a tiny download when you go to install iOS 13.5.1. The iOS 13.5.1 update is a 77 MB download for the iPhone X. It should be around same size for other iPhone models though the exact size will vary.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13 on your phone you’ll likely see a larger download size because your iOS 13.5.1 update includes the changes from iOS updates you skipped.

If your phone is running on iOS 13.5, the iOS 13.5.1 installation shouldn’t take more than 10 or 15 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on the iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 13.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 13.5.1 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve discovered about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now.

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all stable right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also working fine at the moment.

Speed

iOS 13.5.1 currently feels as fast as iOS 13.5.

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 13.5 or an older version of iOS 13, you might want to install the iOS 13.5.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.5.1 update. It’ll help you make a decision.

We’ve published our mini iOS 13.5.1 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback.

iOS 13.5.1 Problems

iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1 are causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS 13.

The current list of iOS 13.5.1 problems includes some of the usual suspects: installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, and issues with Touch ID and Face ID.

If you run into an issue on iOS 13.5.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips to help fix bad iOS 13 battery life.

If you can’t handle the iOS 13.5.1 update’s performance, you can downgrade to the previous version of iOS 13 in an effort to improve your device’s performance. Apple is signing on iOS 13.5, but it will probably stop doing so in the near future.

If you want to move your phone off iOS 13.5.1, you’ll want to make a decision in the near future.

iOS 13.5.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 13.5.1 is much smaller than iOS 13.5. Apple says iOS 13.5.1 comes with “important security updates” which you can read about on its security website.

As expected, the update patches up the exploit used for the latest iOS 13 jailbreak.

iOS 13.5.1 Jailbreak

If you jailbreak, you’ll want to skip iOS 13.5.1 for now. That said, the current jailbreak tool supports iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS.

The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS recently released a new version, 5.0.0, that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded.

The jailbreak tool is also compatible with all iOS 13-powered devices including newer iPhone models.

What’s Next

Apple’s preparing a new version of iOS 13.

iOS 13.5.1 might be followed by iOS 13.5.5, a new version of iOS 13 that Apple’s pushed into beta testing. The update will, at the very least, carry under-the-hood improvements.

We don’t have a specific iOS 13.5.5 release date to look forward to right now. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the iOS 13.5.5 beta onto your iPhone right now.

For more on iOS 13.5.5, take a look at our guide.

Apple’s also hard at work on iOS 14 and we expect the company to push the software into beta in June shortly after the conclusion of its WWDC 2020 keynote. WWDC 2020 kicks off on June 22nd.

For more on iOS 14 and its release, take a look at our guide.

