5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.5.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed an iOS 13.5.5 update and the firmware is in beta testing ahead of a release for iPhone.

There’s a chance iOS 13.5.5 serves as iOS 13.5.1’s successor, but we could also see the company release iOS 13.5.2, iOS 13.5.3, and/or iOS 13.5.4 before it arrives. It’s unclear.

The iOS 13.5.5 update is another point release (x.x.x) which means it will likely focus on fixing bugs left behind by previous versions of iOS 13. There’s also a chance it brings a new feature or two.

We don’t have an official iOS 13.5.5 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official release can try the update out right now via Apple’s beta program.

With iOS 13.5.5 on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about what very well could be the next version of iOS 13.

In this guide to the iOS 13.5.5 update we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 13.5.5 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 13.5.5 beta, and more.

iOS 13.5.5 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 13.5.5 to arrive, you don’t have to.

The iOS 13.5.5 beta is available to those in Apple’s developer program. The company will also push the iOS 13.5.5 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, but it’s unclear when that will take place.

While a developer account requires you to pay money, Apple’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

The iOS 13.5.5 beta is compatible with all iPhones compatible with iOS 13, a list that includes the iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone 6s, and many others.

Before you download the iOS 13.5.5 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the final version of the update.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to an older version of iOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iOS 13.5.1 and iOS 13.5. The downgrade path back to other updates is closed.

In other words, if you were to move from iOS 13.4.1 to iOS 13.5.5 beta, there’s no way back. Keep that in mind before you jump to the beta.

iOS 13.5.5 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 13.5.5 release date for iPhone and it could stay in beta for several weeks at least.

iOS 13.5.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 13.5.5 release date to share yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of iOS 13.5.5 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right when the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iOS 13.5.5 beta updates for developers, and those in the Beta Software Program, in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version or new iOS 13.5.5 betas right away.

iOS 13.5.5 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always under-the-hood improvements, but they sometimes bring new features as well.

We’ve been poking through the first iOS 13.5.5 beta and we haven’t found any significant changes yet. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 13.5.5 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 13.5.5 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 13 or iOS 12.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 13.5.5 beta.

