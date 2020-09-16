Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.0 Update
Apple’s released its long-awaited iOS 14 update and the software a long list of features and under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone.
After several months of testing, iOS 14 is out of beta and ready to download. As expected it’s a huge upgrade for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.
If your phone is currently running iOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped in your upgrade.
Now that iOS 14 is out of beta, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone.
In this guide to the first version of iOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 14 update’s performance on iPhone.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iOS 14 Review
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.
For iOS 13.7 users, the iOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS 13 your iPhone is currently running.
If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS 13 you’ll likely see a larger download size because, again, your iOS 14 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.
If your phone is on iOS 13.7, the iOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an iPhone X.
For more on the iOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the final version of iOS 14 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are running fine at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable right now.
Speed
- iOS 14 feels about as fast as iOS 13.7 did.
If your iPhone is struggling with bugs or performance issues on iOS 13.7 or an older version of iOS 13, you should think about installing iOS 14 right now.
If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14 update. It will help you decide if upgrading is worth it.
We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback when they’re live.
- Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
- Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
iOS 14 Problems
The iOS 14 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and various other bugs.
If you run into an issue on iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.
If you can’t handle the iOS 14 update’s performance, you can try moving back to iOS 13. Apple is signing on the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.7).
The company isn’t signing on iOS 13.6.1, or any older versions of iOS 13, so there’s no way back to those updates.
iOS 14 Update: What’s New
iOS 14 is a massive upgrade and brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches to the iPhone.
Here are Apple’s release notes:
All-new widgets
- Redesigned widgets can be placed right on the Home Screen
- Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display
- Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time
- Widget gallery includes all available widgets to browse and choose from
- Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, TV, Tips, Notes, Shortcuts, Battery, Screen Time, Files, Podcasts, and Siri Suggestions
App Library
- The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into categories
- The Suggestions category uses on-device intelligence to show apps you’re likely to be looking for based on factors like time of day or location
- The Recently Added category shows apps that were recently downloaded from the App Store, as well as App Clips that were recently launched
- Ability to hide Home Screen pages to get to the App Library even faster by tapping on the dots at the bottom of the screen while in jiggle mode
Compact design
- Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen
- Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Picture in Picture enables watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
- Group photos can be customized for a shared group look
Memoji
- 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji
- New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush
- Six added age options
- Face covering options
Maps
- Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
- Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route
- Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris
- Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route
- Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal
App Clips
- An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task
- Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds
- Discover App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari
- Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around
Translate
- The new Translate app is designed for conversations and can work completely offline so your conversations stay private
- A split-screen design in conversation mode has a single microphone button that automatically detects which of the selected languages is being spoken and transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen
- Attention mode shows translations in larger text so you can capture someone’s attention
- Voice and text translations are supported for any combination of 11 languages
Siri
- A new compact design allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago
- Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet
- Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay
- Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation
Search
- One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search
- Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites
- Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters
- As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing
- Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results
- Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files
Home
- Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap
- A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention
- Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity
- Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app
- Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define
Safari
- Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine
- A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
Weather
- Next-hour precipitation chart shows a minute-by-minute forecast of the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour for the U.S.
- Severe weather information displays government-issued alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods and more, for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia
AirPods
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience
- Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac
- Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods
Privacy
- A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera
- Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location
- Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access
- App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple
Accessibility
- Back Tap is a quick way to trigger accessibility features by tapping on the back of your iPhone
- Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing
- Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call
- Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications
- VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences
- Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web
- Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos
- Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps
This release also includes other features and improvements.
App Store
- Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing
Apple Arcade
- Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released
- See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more
- Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab
- Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices
- Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game
Apple Cash Family
- Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18
- Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri
- Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur
- Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to
- Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18
- Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group
Augmented Reality
- Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate
- Extended face tracking support is extended to the new iPhone SE
- Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object
Camera
- Improved shot-to-shot performance speeds up the time to first shot and makes shooting photos even faster
- QuickTake video can now also be captured on iPhone XS and iPhone XR when in Photo mode
- Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app
- Updated Night mode capture experience on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro provides guidance to help you stay steady throughout the capture, as well as an option to cancel the shot mid-capture
- Exposure compensation control lets you lock an exposure value for an entire camera session
- Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview
- Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects
CarPlay
- New categories of supported apps for parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering
- Wallpaper options
- Share ETA and send audio messages with Siri
- Horizontal status bar support for cars with portrait screens
- Chinese and Japanese keyboard support gives users an additional option to search for points of interest
FaceTime
- Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPhone X and later
- New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera
Files
- APFS encryption support for external drives
Health
- Wind Down helps you create a pre-bedtime routine with apps and shortcuts, like listening to a relaxing playlist
- Custom sleep schedules help you meet your sleep goals with bedtime reminders and wakeup alarms
- Sleep mode minimizes distractions during Wind Down and Bedtime by turning on Do Not Disturb and simplifying your Lock screen
- Health Checklist helps you track and manage health and safety features in one place
- New Mobility category in the Health app, including metrics like walking speed, double support time, step length, and walking asymmetry
Keyboard and International
- On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.
- Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase
- Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps
- New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English
- Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese
- Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk
- Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers
- Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages
Music
- A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes
- Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play
- Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type
- Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster
Notes
- Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting
- Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results
- Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded
- Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes
- Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping
Photos
- Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos
- Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums
- Photos and videos caption support
- Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View
- Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies
- Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share
Podcasts
- Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you
Reminders
- Assign reminders to people you share lists with
- New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list
- Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap
- Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols
- Rearrange or hide smart lists
Settings
- Option to set your default email and web browser
Shortcuts
- Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you
- Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns
- Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen
- New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app
- New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more
- Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep
Voice Memos
- Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings
- Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later
- Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites
- Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation
iOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.
iOS 14 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak your iPhone, you’ll have to skip iOS 14 for now.
Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool for iOS released a new version that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.6.1, and iOS 13.7.
The jailbreak tool is compatible with all iOS 13-powered devices including newer iPhone models.
Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool released to the public.
What’s Next
The next version of iOS 14 should arrive in October.
Apple probably won’t roll out iOS 14.0.1. Instead, the company is reportedly prepping a milestone iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.
iOS 14.1 will likely bring bug fixes for some of the initial problems plaguing iOS 14. We also expect it to have some new features on board.
If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14,0, you might want to wait for iOS 14.1 and its batch of bug fixes to arrive.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
watchOS 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know Today
This is an early look at the reports of watchOS 7 problems and what you need to know about any errors or issues associated with these updates.
From long installation times to connectivity issues, this is what you need to know about the current watchOS 7 problems that users are reporting right after installing this update.
Some of these issues will disappear after a day or two, while others may require a watchOS 7.0.1 or watchOS 7.1 updates to deliver a fix.
watchOS 7 Problems
There are no major watchOS 7 problems that we’ve run into so far, and reports do not call attention to any showstopping issues.
That said, we are hearing about slow downloads, and common problems that could surface today and tomorrow include; connectivity issues, slow performance, or bad battery life.
We’re keeping on the lookout and will update you when we hear of any of these issues.
Where to Find Feedback
If you are already running watchOS 7, or are just thinking about installing it, you can look for feedback.
This can help you find errors and issues that are linked to apps you use or the features you love.
We have a full guide on the reasons you should install watchOS 7 and the reasons you shouldn’t. This is a good place to start, but you can go further to learn more about this update.
We recommend checking out the Apple discussion forums, Twitter, and YouTube to learn what other users are experiencing with watchOS 7.
How to Fix watchOS 7 Problems
You cannot downgrade from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6 to fix problems, but there are some things you can try.
For slow downloads, restart your router or try a new connection. You may need to ask other users to stop streaming movies or playing games.
If you are experiencing lag, connection issues, or other oddities, after updating, you should try to restart your Apple Watch.
You can press and hold the side button and digital crown to force a restart or you can hold the side button until Power Off appears and then slide to turn your watch off.
The force restart can help you fix a red exclamation mark on your Apple Watch after updating
For more help, look on the Apple discussion forums and reach out to Apple Support on Twitter.
Can You Downgrade from watchOS 7?
If you don’t like watchOS 7, you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. Apple does not offer this as an option for the Apple Watch. Once you install this update, your on it until Apple delivers a newer version of watchOS 7.
You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken on watchOS 7, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty, not help you downgrade to watchOS 6.
What’s next for watchOS 7?
Apple is already likely working on watchOS 7.0.1 with bug fixes. This could arrive later this month or in October.
We think the new iPhones will launch with iOS 14.1, so we could even see watchOS 7.1 arrive in October with new features and fixes.
We’ll update this post when we have more information about the upcoming watchOS 6 updates.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
iPadOS 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s iPadOS 14 beta squashed a good number of bugs, but issues are present in the first official version of the new operating system.
At long last iPadOS 14 is available for iPad. The software is compatible with all iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models capable of running iPadOS 13.
While much of the talk is about iPadOS 14’s new features, the new software also has numerous under-the-hood improvements on board and some iPad users are noticing a big difference in performance after making the jump.
A lot of the feedback about iPadOS 14 is good, but we’re also hearing about some of the early issues plaguing the firmware. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iPadOS 13.
In this guide to iPadOS 14 problems we’ll take you through the current state of the software. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 problems and provide you with some resources that could help if you do happen to run into trouble.
We’ll also touch on the state of the iPadOS 13 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iPadOS 14 down the road.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues including some that appear every time Apple releases a new operating system.
The early list of iPadOS 14 problems includes download and installation problems, UI lag, crashes, issues with first and third-party apps, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues. This is a very early list and we expect it to grow as more people transition from iPadOS 13 to iPadOS 14.
If you haven’t downloaded iPadOS 14 yet, we recommend preparing yourself, and your iPad, for the move. A little prep work ahead of time could help you avoid major headaches.
We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will help you get ready for the installation.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re currently running iPadOS 13 and you’re feeling leery about the move to iPadOS 14, you’ll want to dig into feedback from early adopters.
We also recommend digging around on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the update’s performance.
We’ve also released our list of reasons to, and not to, make the jump to iPadOS 14.
How to Fix iPadOS 14 Problems
Before you contact Apple, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common Apple software problems. You might find the fix you’ve been looking for.
We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that will show you how to fix battery life problems.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If you don’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the the company’s website.
If nothing works, you’ll probably want to make an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.
You Can Downgrade from iPadOS 14
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7 which means you can use a loophole and bring your iPad’s software back if you think it could help improve performance.
Unfortunately, Apple’s no longer signing on iPadOS 13.6.1 or any older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back to those updates.
For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.
What’s Next
If your iPad is struggling on iPadOS 14, help might be on the way.
Apple is reportedly cooking up iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 milestone upgrades and they should arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Milestone upgrades typically bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.
If you’re struggling on iPadOS 14, or you’re nervous about upgrading to Apple’s new operating system, you might want to wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes for iPadOS 14 problems.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
Here’s How Long the iPadOS 14 Update Takes
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update requires a massive download and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
The iPadOS 14 update is finally out of beta and available to download provided you have a compatible iPad. All iPadOS 13-powered iPads are eligible for the upgrade.
Apple’s new operating system brings a long list of changes to the iPad including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, new Memoji, and under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14, you get the smallest download. The iPadOS 14 update is around 2.5GB for those of you running iPadOS 13.7.
If you are upgrading from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 download could be even larger. That’s because the changes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.
While some of you might want to refrain from downloading iPadOS 14 right now, most iPad users should install the software today or at some point in the near future.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
If you do decide to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad, you’ll want to set aside some time to get the new operating system properly installed on your device.
Moving your tablet from one operating system to another can cause problems so you’ll want to make sure you have time to monitor the download and installation.
We can’t tell you exactly how long the process will take because it will vary. That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside if you choose to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad.
If you’ve prepared for the move and your tablet is on a fast Wi-Fi connection, it could take 20 minutes to complete during peak hours.
|Task
|Time
|Sync (Optional)
|5-45 Minutes
|Backup and Transfer (Optional)
|1-30 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Download
|10 Minutes to 15 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Installation
|10 Minutes to 20 Minutes
|Total iPadOS 14 Update Time
|20 Minutes to 1 Hour+
Pre-Installation
Before you initiate the iPadOS 14 download, make sure you’re ready.
If you don’t know how to prepare for a software update, please take a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll take you through the most important steps to take before you tap download.
Most of you should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes or less, but there’s a chance you’ll need more time. In some cases, a lot more.
You don’t need to follow every single step in our guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your iPad’s data is backed up properly.
iPadOS 14 Download
Once you’re ready, you’ll want to start the iPadOS 14 download.
The exact size of the iPadOS 14 download will depend on your version of the iPad and the version of the operating system your tablet is currently running.
If you’re running iPadOS 13.7 your download should, again, be around 2.5GB. If you’re running an older version of iPadOS 13, your download will likely be bigger.
If you’re connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network, the iPadOS 14 download could finish up in 10 minutes. If your connection is slower, it could take 15 minutes or longer.
iPadOS 14 Installation
Once your iPad is done pulling iPadOS 14 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This will almost certainly take longer than the download.
If you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7, the installation could take around 10 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes to install on an iPad Pro.
Note that your iPad might reboot itself a few times during the installation process. This is perfectly normal and isn’t a cause for concern.
Post-Installation
After the iPadOS 14 installation process finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.
We recommend spending some time checking your important data (photos, videos, music, etc) to make sure everything is where it should be.
After that, you should test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. If you notice an issue with an app, try downloading the latest version. Developers are rolling out iPadOS 14 support updates and they should help stabilize performance.
You’ll also want to poke around iPadOS 14 for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPad’s overall performance. And while some of you will want to install the new operating system today, others are better off waiting a few more hours, days, or in some cases, a few more weeks.
iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and it’s available to download if you own a compatible device. All iPadOS 13-powered iPad models are compatible with iPadOS 14.
The first version of iPadOS 14 has a mind-boggling amount of stuff on board including Widgets on the home screen, improvements to the Messages app, Apple Maps upgrades, and a number of under-the-hood improvements.
iPadOS 14 requires a huge download, even if you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7. If you’re hopping up from an older version of iPadOS 13, your download could be even larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your firmware.
Those of you dealing with issues on iPadOS 13 could see a huge turnaround after the move to iPadOS 14. We’re already hearing about the software’s benefits. However, we’re also hearing about bugs and performance problems plaguing the new operating system.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
If you run into an issue on iPadOS 14, you can try downgrading to iPadOS 13 though you can only downgrade back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iPadOS 13.
This means that those of you having a great experience on older versions of iPadOS 13 need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
If you’re currently debating a move to iPadOS 14, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iPadOS 13 for a little bit longer.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
10 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 14
Downloading Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your device to the company’s brand new operating system.
After months of testing Apple’s pulled iPadOS 14 out of beta. The software is now available to download if you own a compatible iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.
The software brings a long list of changes to the iPad including improved Widgets, upgrades for Safari, new Memoji for the iPad Pro, and various under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iPadOS 14 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install the operating system today or some point in the near future.
That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your iPad and that’s precisely why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work prior to initiating the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
If you do run into issues on iPadOS 14 you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 if you think that might improve your device’s performance.
Unfortunately, you can only move back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed up the downgrade path to older versions of iPadOS 13.
So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.6.1 or below, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 4 with extreme caution. Once you make the move to it, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 14. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your iPad's Data
Backing up your iPad's data is an important step to take before installing new software.
Many of you already know how to properly backup your data (photos, videos, etc), but if you're unsure, here's what you'll need to do.
You can backup your data using Apple's iCloud service. It's an easy way to ensure your important files are safe. If you're unfamiliar with the iCloud backup process, you'll want to check out Apple's guide.
If you don't want to use iCloud, you can back up your data using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you store a ton of data on your iPad, note that the backup process could take quite awhile to complete so you'll need to remain patient.
Last update on 2020-09-16. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.