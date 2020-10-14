5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.1 update and the milestone upgrade looks like it will bring some important changes to the company’s stable of iPhones.

Earlier this week Apple confirmed an iOS 14.1 update for iPhone. Initially it looked like the final version would roll out to the public on Tuesday, but that didn’t happen.

iOS 14.1 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring new features, security enhancements, and fixes for bugs impacting the current version of iOS 14 (iOS 14.0.1).

We don’t have an official iOS 14.1 release date yet (it should come soon), but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official release can try the firmware out via Apple’s developer portal.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next software update for the iPhone and iOS 14.

In this guide to iOS 14.1 we’ll walk you through the known changes on board, the iOS 14.1 beta, what you can expect from the iOS 14.1 release date and time, the iOS 14.1 jailbreak status, and more.

iOS 14.1 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official iOS 14.1 release you don’t have to.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 14.1 GM (Golden Master) to those in its developer program. The software isn’t available for those enrolled in the Beta Software Program and it’s unclear if Apple plans to release a public beta.

Before you download the iOS 14.1 beta onto your iPhone remember that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues could require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPhone you can downgrade back to iOS 14.0.1. The downgrade path back to other versions of iOS, including iOS 13, is closed.

iOS 14.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an iOS 14.1 release date, but given that the final version of the software is live for developers, you can expect the official release to come soon.

As of right now we expect iOS 14.1 to roll out to iPhone users sometime before the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are released on October 23rd.

We expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to run iOS 14.1 out of the box.

iOS 14.1 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 14.1 release date yet, but we can provide you with the probable release time.

The official version of iOS 14.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right at 10AM.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install iOS 14.1 right away.

iOS 14.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates typically bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you should get from iOS 14.1.

We don’t have an official change log yet, but you can expect camera improvements including HDR video recording for newer iPhone models and a new Discover tab in the Home app.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

If you’re moving up from iOS 13, your iOS 14.1 will include all of the features from iOS 14.0. It’s a substantial list of features, improvements, and security patches. For more on iOS 14.0, check out our guide.

You’ll also get the fixes from iOS 14.0.1 and you can learn more about those in our walkthrough.

iOS 14.1 Jailbreak

If you want to jailbreak an iPhone running iOS 14, you need an older iPhone model running iOS 14.0.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0. The tool works with the following devices:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

The team says it hopes to have support for newer models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in the near future. If you own a newer iPhone, and you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak, you’ll need to stay on iOS 13.

We don’t know if the tool works with iOS 14.1 yet so if you jailbreak, you’ll want to avoid an upgrade when the software arrives later on this month.

