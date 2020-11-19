5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.2.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a surprise iOS 14.2.1 update to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Phone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max users and the software brings important bug fixes to the flagship devices.

With iOS 14.3 in beta testing, many people expected it to follow iOS 14.2. For most devices, it probably will. That’s not the case for iPhone 12 users.

Apple’s released iOS 14.2.1, a new point upgrade. The software is exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 12 models which means owners of other iPhones won’t get the software.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest iOS 14 software update for the iPhone 12.

In this guide to iOS 14.2.1 we’ll walk you through iOS 14.2.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 14 problems, the iOS 14.2.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with iOS 14.2.1’s performance.

iOS 14.2.1 Reviews

If your iPhone 12 is currently running iOS 14.2, your iOS 14.2.1 download will be small.

For iOS 14.2 users, the iOS 14.2.1 update should be in and around 100MB. It’s a 165MB download for iPhone 12 Pro users. That said, the exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS 14 your device is currently running.

If your iPhone 12 is running iOS 14.1, you’ll likely see a larger download because your upgrade will include the features and fixes from iOS 14.2 as well.

If your phone is running iOS 14.2, the iOS 14.2.1 installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took about eight minutes to install on the iPhone 12 Pro.

For more on the iOS 14.2.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 14.2.1 update on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance in key areas.

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 14.2.1 feels as fast as iOS 14.2.

If your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini/iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max is struggling on iOS 14.2 or iOS 14.1, you might want to install the iOS 14.2.1 update on your device right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14.2/iOS 14.2.1 update. It will help you decide if the upgrade is worth it.

iOS 14.2.1 Problems

The iOS 14.2.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone 12 users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.1.

The current list includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, abnormal battery drain, touchscreen issues, issues with Face ID, and display issues.

We expect this list to grow as more people download the latest software.

If you run into an issue on iOS 14.2.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad battery life.

If you don’t like iOS 14.2.1’s performance on your device, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 14.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.2 which means you can drop back in an attempt to improve your iPhone 12’s performance.

The company has stopped signing on iOS 14.1, iOS 14.0.1, iOS 14.0, and iOS 13 so there is no way back to any of those updates.

For more on the downgrade, check out our guide.

iOS 14.2.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring bug fixes with them and that’s exactly what you get from iOS 14.2.1. Here’s the full list of changes on board iOS 14.2.1:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

iOS 14.2.1 doesn’t have any known security updates on board.

iOS 14 Jailbreak

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool has released version 0.12.0 which adds support for iOS 14.1 and 14.2

The newest version of the tool now works with A10/A10X devices on iOS 14.x. There’s also limited support for A11-powered devices on iOS 14.x.

Unfortunately, that means there isn’t support for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. They all use newer processors.

For more on the iOS 14 jailbreak, head over to checkra1n’s website.

What’s Next

If your iPhone 12 is struggling, help is on the way.

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.3 milestone upgrade. The software is currently in beta testing. We expect it to arrive in December.

Apple’s also confirmed plans to enable 5G in dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 series in a software update later on this year. It didn’t call the software update out by name, but it could be iOS 14.3.

If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release, you can download the iOS 14.3 beta onto your iPhone 12 right now.

For more on iOS 14.3 and the beta, please check out our guide.

