5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.6 Update

In a bit of a surprise, Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.6 update and the software is now in beta testing ahead of its public release later this year.

Apple hasn’t released iOS 14.5, but that hasn’t stopped the company from confirming the next big iOS 14 release.

iOS 14.6 is official and the milestone upgrade will likely bring another batch of features, bug fixes, and enhancements to iPhone users.

Apple isn’t talking about the iOS 14.6 release date yet, but those who don’t want to wait for the official roll out can try the software out via Apple’s beta program.

With iOS 14.6 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big update for iOS 14 and iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 14.6 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.6 release date and release time, information about the iOS 14.6 beta, and more.

iOS 14.6 Beta

If you want to try iOS 14.6 on your iPhone right now, you can.

Apple’s pushed an iOS 14.6 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download the pre-release version of the firmware right now.

The company will also push the iOS 14.6 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. We don’t have an official date, bu we expect the release to happen soon.

While a developer account requires an annual fee, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should avoid the developer program and install the public iOS 14.6 beta.

Before you download the iOS 14.6 beta onto your iPhone, note that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 14.6 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 14.4.2. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 14.6 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 14.6 release date. The software will likely stay in beta for several weeks.

We’ll let you know when we learn more about the timing.

iOS 14.6 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 14.6 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the date it selects.

The official version of iOS 14.6 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 14.6 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 14.6 betas, or the official version of iOS 14.6, right away.

iOS 14.6 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates almost always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you should expect from iOS 14.6.

Developers are digging through the iOS 14.6 beta, but we haven’t heard anything definitive about what’s on board. We’ll let you know when we do.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 14.6 change log so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress in testing.

iOS 14.6 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.6 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running a version of iOS 14 that’s older than iOS 14.4.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.6 beta. And given that Apple patched up the exploits used by jailbreak developers, we may not see a jailbreak for the official version of iOS 14.6 right away.

For now, jailbreak users must stay on iOS 14.3 or older.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.4.2 & 11 Reasons You Should