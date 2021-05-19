5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.7 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.7 update and the software is in beta testing alongside the company’s iOS 14.6 update.

iOS 14.6 isn’t out yet, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from putting another milestone upgrade into beta testing. iOS 14.7 is official and the software will likely bring a new features, bug fixes, and enhancements to iPhone users.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 14.7 release date yet and it could be weeks before it touches down. If you don’t want to wait for Apple, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 14.7 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about what could potentially be the last major iOS 14 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 14.7 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.7 release date and release time, information about the iOS 14.7 beta, and more.

iOS 14.7 Beta

If you want to start using iOS 14.7 on your iPhone you can do so.

Apple’s pushed an iOS 14.7 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.

The company will also push the iOS 14.7 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. While a developer account requires an annual fee, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. We expect the public iOS 14.7 beta to arrive in the near future.

Before you download the iOS 14.7 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 14.7 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 14.5.1. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 14.7 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 14.7 release date. And given that iOS 14.6 is still in beta, it will likely stay in testing for several weeks.

A this point you can expect iOS 14.7 to arrive in June, July, or August.

iOS 14.7 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 14.7 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whichever date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 14.7 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 14.7 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 14.7 betas, or the official version of iOS 14.7, right away.

iOS 14.7 Update: What’s New

Apple’s milestone updates almost always bring new features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users and that’s what you should get from iOS 14.7.

Developers are digging through the first iOS 14.7 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything of importance.

Apple could add, or subtract, from iOS 14.7’s change log during the beta period so keep an eye out for changes as the beta makes progress.

iOS 14.7 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.7 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.7 beta. And given that Apple patched up the exploits used by jailbreak developers, we may not see a jailbreak for the official version of iOS 14.7 right away.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.5.1 & 11 Reasons You Should