5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.3.1 Update

iPadOS 13.3.1 is official and the firmware is currently in beta for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini

iPadOS 13.3.1 is another maintenance upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS and we expect it to bring under-the-hood improvements to the the operating system.

We don’t have an official iPadOS 13.3.1 release date yet though we suspect it’ll arrive in the near future to correct issues from the previous version of iPadOS 13, iPadOS 13.3.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.3.1 update is available to try right now via Apple’s developer program.

Now that iPadOS 13.3.1 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next update for the iPadOS 13 operating system.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.3.1 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.3.1 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta, and more.

iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta

If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the update right now.

Apple’s released the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta for developers. The company should roll it out to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program in the near future. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

Before you download the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.

Apple is currently on iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 1.

iPadOS 13.3.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t announced an official iPadOS 13.3.1 release date, but there’s a chance it arrives before the end of the year.

If it misses 2019, you can expect iPadOS 13.3.1 to roll out sometime in early 2020.

iPadOS 13.3.1 Release Time

The iPadOS 13.3.1 release date is an unknown at this point, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.

The official version of iPadOS 13.3.1 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 13.3.1 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.3.1 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.3.1 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.3.1, right away.

iPadOS 13.3.1 Update: What’s New

iPadOS 13.3.1 is a point release which means it probably won’t carry new features on board. That said, you can expect it to bring important bug fixes to your device.

We’re still digging through the beta, but you can expect iPadOS 13.3.1 to bring fixes for bugs impacting the new Screen Time features that arrived inside iPadOS 13.3.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 13.3.1 change log during testing so keep an eye out for changes as the update makes progress.

iPadOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your device, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta.

Jailbreak developers have released an iOS 13 jailbreak tool, but it’s currently in beta for select devices.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta so if you’re jailbroken, make sure you stay on iOS 12 or an official version of iPadOS 13.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 13.3 & 6 Reasons You Should