5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.4.5 Update
Apple’s confirmed an iPadOS 13.4.5 update and the firmware is currently in beta ahead of a release for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Unless Apple decides to release iPadOS 13.4.2, iPadOS 13.4.3, and/or iPadOS 13.4.4, iPadOS 13.4.5 will serve as iPadOS 13.4.1’s successor.
iPadOS 13.4.5 is yet another maintenance upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS and we expect it to bring under-the-hood improvements to the the operating system.
We don’t have an official iPadOS 13.4.5 release date yet and it could stay in beta testing for several weeks.
iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.4.5 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta program.
Now that iPadOS 13.4.5 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next update for the iPadOS 13 operating system.
In this guide to iPadOS 13.4.5 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4.5 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.4.5 beta, and more.
iPadOS 13.4.5 Beta
If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the iPadOS 13.4.5 update right now.
Apple’s released the iPadOS 13.4.5 beta for developers. Soon, it will push the beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.
Before you download the iPadOS 13.4.5 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to an older version of iPadOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.
Apple is currently on iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1.
iPadOS 13.4.5 Release Date
Apple hasn’t announced an official iPadOS 13.4.5 release date and given that we’re on the first beta, we probably won’t see an official release until May or later.
iPadOS 13.4.5 Release Time
The iPadOS 13.4.5 release date is an unknown, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.
The official version of iPadOS 13.4.5 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iPadOS 13.4.5 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4.5 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.4.5 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.4.5, right away.
iPadOS 13.4.5 Update: What’s New
iPadOS 13.4.5 is a point release which means it probably won’t carry a long list of new features on board. That said, you can expect it to bring important bug fixes and security patches to your tablet. You can also expect at least one new feature.
As of right now it looks like iPadOS 13.4.5 adds a new option for sharing Apple Music songs on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 13.4.5 change log during testing so keep an eye out for changes as the update makes progress.
iPadOS 13 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your device, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.4.5 beta.
Jailbreak developers have released an iOS 13/iPadOS 13 jailbreak tool, but it’s currently in beta for select devices.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.4.5 beta so if you’re jailbroken, make sure you stay on iOS 12 or an official version of iPadOS 13.
Install iPadOS 13.4.1 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.4.1 in the near future.
iPadOS 13.4.1 doesn't bring any new security patches to the iPad. At least none that we're aware of.
That said, if you skipped Apple's recent iPadOS 13.4 release, you'll get 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iPadOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
If you're currently running a much older version of iPadOS 13 on your tablet, you'll probably want to update your iPad right now.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3.1 you'll get its patches with your upgrade. The iPadOS 13.3.1 had 21 new security patches on board. If you want to dig into the specifics, you can do so right here.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.4.1.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3, you get its 12 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iPadOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.4.1 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.4.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
