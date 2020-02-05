5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.4 Update

iPadOS 13.4 is official and the firmware is currently in beta for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini

The iPadOS 13.4 update will serve as Apple’s fourth milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS. Apple’s milestone upgrades always bring more than just bug fixes and security patches with them and you can expect the same from iPadOS 13.4.

We don’t have an official iPadOS 13.4 release date to share yet though we suspect that it’ll arrive for iPad models sometime next month.

iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.4 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta programs.

Now that iPadOS 13.4 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next big update for the iPadOS 13 operating system.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.4 we’ll take you through iPadOS 13.4’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.4 beta, and more.

iPadOS 13.4 Beta

If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the update right now.

Apple’s released the iPadOS 13.4 beta for developers. We expect it to roll out to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program in the near future.

The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

Before you download the iPadOS 13.4 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta.

Apple is currently on iPadOS 13.4 beta 1.

iPadOS 13.4 Release Date

Apple hasn’t announced an official iPadOS 13.4 release date, but there’s a good chance it arrives in March. Here’s why.

The company is reportedly planning to launch new iPad Pros and a new 4.7-inch budget iPhone in early 2020, probably at its annual spring event.

New software typically rolls out alongside new hardware so look for iOS 13.4 to emerge shortly before, or after, Apple launches these products.

iPadOS 13.4 Release Time

The exact iPadOS 13.4 release date is an unknown at this point, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.

The official version of iPadOS 13.4 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 13.4 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.4 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.4, right away.

iPadOS 13.4 Update: What’s New

Developers are currently poking through iPadOS 13.4 beta and they’ve found a few features coming to the iPad with this release.

The current list includes iCloud Folder Sharing (a feature that was originally shown off last year at WWDC), new keyboard shortcuts for Photos, new Memoji stickers, and universal iOS and macOS purchases.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 13.4 change log during testing so keep an eye out for changes as the update makes progress.

iPadOS 13.4 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your device, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.4 beta.

Jailbreak developers have released an iOS 13 jailbreak tool though it’s currently in beta for select devices.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.4 beta so if you’re jailbroken, make sure you stay on iOS 12 or an official version of iPadOS 13 for the time being.

