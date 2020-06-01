5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.5.1 Update

Apple’s rolled out a new iPadOS 13.5.1 update for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

iPadOS 13.5.1 has quickly replaced iPadOS 13.5 as the most up-to-date version of iPadOS.

The iPadOS 13.5.1 update is a point upgrade (x.x.x) for iPadOS and as such it brings a short list of changes to Apple’s stable of iPad models.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPad and iPadOS 13.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.5.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 13.5.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 13.5.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 13.5.1 update’s performance on iPad.

iPadOS 13.5.1 Reviews

If your iPad is currently on iPadOS 13.5, you’re looking at a very small download, just a few MB. It should only take a few minutes to download.

If your iPad is running iPadOS 13.5, the installation should take in and around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 13.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 13.5.1 update on the iPad Pro for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine.

GPS and cellular data are stable right now.

Apps

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working normally at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable.

Speed

iPadOS 13.5.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 13.5.

If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.5 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install iPadOS 13.5.1 update right now.

If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 13.5.1.

iPadOS 13.5.1 Problems

iPad users are running into problems on iPadOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.1.

The current list of iPadOS 13.5.1 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth issues, and various other bugs and performance issues.

If you encounter a problem on your tablet, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve battery life.

If you can’t handle the iPadOS 13.5.1 update’s performance note that you can downgrade to iPadOS 13.5 in an attempt to improve your tablet’s performance.

You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 13.5 though so those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.4.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 13.5.1 with caution.

Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

iPadOS 13.5.1 Update: What’s New

iPadOS 13.5.1 is much smaller than iPadOS 13.5. Apple says iPadOS 13.5.1 comes with “important security updates” which you can read about on its security website.

As expected, the update patches up the exploit used for the latest iOS 13/iPadOS 13 jailbreak.

iPadOS 13 Jailbreak

If you jailbreak, you’ll want to skip iPadOS 13.5.1 for now. That said, the current jailbreak tool does support newer versions of iPadOS.

The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS have released a new version, 5.0.0, that’s compatible with the latest version of iPadOS 13/iOS 13.5 and most versions of iPadOS/iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded.

For more on the jailbreak, check out the official unc0ver website.

What’s Next

Apple’s preparing a new version of iPadOS 13.

iPadOS 13.5.1 might be followed by iPadOS 13.5.5, a new version of iPadOS 13 that’s currently beta testing ahead of an unknown release date.

We don’t have a specific iPadOS 13.5.5 release date to look forward to right now, but if you can’t wait for the official release, you can download the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta onto your iPad right now.

For more on iPadOS 13.5.5, take a look at our guide.

Apple’s also hard at work on iPadOS 14 and we expect the company to push the software into beta in June shortly after the conclusion of its WWDC 2020 keynote. WWDC 2020 kicks off on June 22nd.

For more on iPadOS 14 and its release, take a look at our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 13.5.1 & 11 Reasons You Should

