5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.7 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 13.7 update and the firmware is currently in beta ahead of a release for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Unless Apple releases another point upgrade, iPadOS 13.7 will serve as iPadOS 13.6.1’s successor.

iPadOS 13.7 is a milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS which means it should bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements to the iPad’s current operating system.

If you don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 13.7 release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.7 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta program.

Now that iPadOS 13.7 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about what will likely be the next update for the iPad and iPadOS 13.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.7 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.7 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.7 beta, and more.

iPadOS 13.7 Beta

If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the iPadOS 13.7 update right now.

Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 13.7 beta to developers. At some point, it will also push it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

Before you download the iPadOS 13.7 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems might require a fix from Apple in a future beta or the official release.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to an older version of iPadOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 13.6.1. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.

iPadOS 13.7 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iPadOS 13.7 release date and it’s unclear how long the update will stay in beta.

With the iPadOS 14 release probably coming sometime in September or October, you can expect iPadOS 13.7 to roll out sometime next month.

iPadOS 13.7 Release Time

The iPadOS 13.7 release date is an unknown, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.

The official version of iPadOS 13.7 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 13.7 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.7 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.7 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.7, right away.

iPadOS 13.7 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates typically bring new features and under-the-hood improvements, but as of right now, we don’t expect iPadOS 13.7 to carry any new features.

While iOS 13.7 will bring new COVID-19 Exposure Notifications to iPhone, ‌iPadOS‌ doesn’t support ‌Exposure Notification‌. That means iPadOS 13.7’s changes will likely be limited to bug fixes.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 13.7 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iPadOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.7 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.7 beta.

