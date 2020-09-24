5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.0.1 Update

Apple’s pushed an iPadOS 14.0.1 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini users and the software fixes some of the initial problems with the company’s new operating system.

Apple often pushes out a quick bug fix update soon after it launches a new operating system so iPadOS 14.0.1’s arrival doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

iPadOS 14.0.1 is a point release which means it’s much smaller than the first version of iPadOS. It doesn’t have any new features on board.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPad and iPadOS 14.

In this guide to iPadOS 14.0.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.0.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.0.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.0.1 update’s performance on iPad.

iPadOS 14.0.1 Review

If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 14.0, you’ll be looking at a fairly small download.

If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update will be larger. And that’s because the features and fixes from the update(s) you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

If your iPad is running iPadOS 14.0, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 14.0.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.0.1 update on the iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iPadOS 14.0.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.0.

If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 14.0 or iPadOS 13, you might want to install the iPadOS 14.0.1 update on your iPad right now.

If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.0.1.

iPadOS 14.0.1 Problems

iPad users are running into problems on iPadOS 14.0.1

The current list of problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.

If you encounter a problem on your tablet, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve battery life.

If you can’t handle the iPadOS 14.0.1 update’s performance on your iPad note that you can downgrade its software in an attempt to improve performance. Apple is signing iPadOS 14.0.

You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 14.0. So those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.7 and below need to be one confident about the move to iPadOS 14.

Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

iPadOS 14.0.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you get from iPadOS 14.0.1.

Here’s what’s on board:

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPad

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPad from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Apple says the iPadOS 14.0.1 update has no published CVE entries aka security patches.

iPadOS 14.0.1 Jailbreak

If you want to jailbreak an iPad running iPadOS 14 you’ll need a specific model and you’ll need to avoid iPadOS 14.0.1 for now.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0 and iPadOS 14.0.

The tool works with the following devices:

iPad (5th generation)

‌iPad‌ Air 2

‌iPad‌ mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

If you own another iPad model you’ll need to remain on iPadOS 13 for now.

Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool released a new version that’s compatible with iPadOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS/iPadOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0.

iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iPadOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6.1, and iPadOS 13.7.

What’s Next

If your device is struggling on iPadOS 14, keep your eyes peeled for a new version.

Apple is currently working on iPadOS 14.2. iPadOS 14.2 is currently in beta testing and the milestone upgrade should carry new features and bug fixes.

We don’t have an iPadOS 14.2 release date. If you don’t think you can wait for the official release, you should download the beta.

If you’re feeling leery about the move to iPadOS 14 or iPadOS 14.0.1, you might want to wait for the next version of iPadOS 14, and its batch of bug fixes, to arrive.

For more on iPadOS 14.2, take a look at our guide.

