5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.0 Update

As we push away from iOS 14’s release we’re starting to hear about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s new operating system.

iOS 14 went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped through the cracks into the official release.

The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, crashes, Touch ID, problems and installation issues. A lot of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.

While some of these issues will require a fix from Apple in a new version of iOS 14 or a visit to your local Apple Store (if it’s open), some issues can be fixed in minutes from the comfort of your home.

In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems we’ve heard about. If you’re noticing battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or if you’re having issues installing iOS 14, have a look through these fixes before you pick up the phone or take your iPhone into a store.

How to Fix iOS 14 Installation Problems

If your installation gets stuck, here’s how to get it unstuck.

First, you’ll want to perform a hard reset. On older iPhone models you’ll need to hold the home button and the power button down at the same time and wait until the device reboots.

If you own an iPhone 7, hold the volume down and power button until the device resets. If you own an iPhone 8, press volume up and release, press volume down and release, then hold the power button for about 5-10 seconds until it resets.

If you own a newer model like the iPhone X, you’ll need to press volume up, volume down, then hold the side button on the right edge of the device until the device reboots itself.

If your download is taking forever, you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few minutes, and try again. You also might want to investigate your router or check Apple’s service page for an outage.

How to Fix iOS 14 Battery Life Problems

If your iPhone’s battery starts acting up after the upgrade, there are a few things you can try.

If you’re experiencing extreme battery drain after installing iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes.

If nothing in that guide works, there’s a chance you’ve got a bad battery. If you determine that might be the case, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple about a replacement.

If you live near an Apple Store, and it’s open for business, make an appointment at the Genius Bar. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.

If you don’t have an Apple Store near you, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service.

How to Fix iOS 14 Bluetooth Problems

If you’re unable to connect to one or more of your Bluetooth devices, here’s what you’ll need to do.

First, you’ll want to forget the Bluetooth connection on your device. Here’s how to do that on iOS 14:

Head into your Settings.

Tap Bluetooth.

Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.

Tap “Forget this Device”.

Try reconnecting.

If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

This process will take a few seconds to complete. It’ll cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you’ve got your password(s) handy.

You can also try resetting your device’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix so if none of these solutions work, you might have to contact Apple’s customer service or the company who makes the product you’re trying to connect to.

How to Fix iOS 14 Wi-Fi Problems

If you’re noticing slower speeds or dropped connections, here are some steps to take.

Before you start messing around with your iPhone’s settings, investigate the connection. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try unplugging the router for minute before plugging it back in.

If you can’t access the router you’re connected to or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.

From here you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network that’s giving you problems. Here’s how to do that:

In your Settings, tap Wi-Fi.

Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. (Note: This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy.)

If this doesn’t work, try resetting your phone’s network settings:

Go to your Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Reset

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.

How to Fix iOS 14 Cellular Data Problems

If your device suddenly starts telling you you have “No Service” and you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few steps to take.

First, make sure there isn’t a cellular outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. We also recommend checking Down Detector to see if others in your area are having similar issues.

If you determine the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your iPhone and see if that jumpstarts the connection.

If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off. Airplane Mode kills all of the connections on your device.

If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try toggling Cellular Data and/or LTE off to see if that helps. Here’s how to temporarily shut LTE off:

Go into Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Tap Cellular Data Options.

Tap Enable LTE.

Toggle it off.

Leave it off for a minute then toggle it back on.

If you want to shut off Cellular Data completely without turning off your other services, here’s what you need to do:

Go to Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Tap Cellular Data.

Toggle it Off.

Leave it off for a minute and toggle it back on.

How to Fix iOS 14 FaceTime Issues

If you’re having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls, you’ll want to make sure Apple isn’t having any issues. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are on your end.

Make sure your iPhone is properly connected to Wi-Fi or your cellular network. If it is, make sure FaceTime is turned on. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap FaceTime.

If you notice a message that says “Waiting for Activation”, turn FaceTime off and then toggle it back on.

If FaceTime is on and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your iPhone.

If you’re having trouble connecting via FaceTime over a cellular network, make sure cellular data is currently turned on for FaceTime. Here’s how to check:

Head into Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Scroll Down and make sure FaceTime is toggled on.

How to Fix iOS 14 App Problems

If one or more of your applications are acting up after the move to iOS 14, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with the developer.

First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve performance, you’ll want to check the App Store for an update. Developers are pushing iOS 14 support updates and the downloading latest version of the app could help.

You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.

If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA on an update that will address the issue.

How to Fix iOS 14 Random Reboots

If your phone starts randomly rebooting, here are a few fixes to try before getting in contact with Apple.

First, restart the device. If you haven’t turned your device off in awhile, this could solve the issue.

If you’re still seeing random reboots, update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.

How to Fix iOS 14 Visual Voicemail Issues

iOS’ Visual Voicemail feature often breaks after Apple releases a new version of iOS. If you can’t get visual voicemail to popup on your phone, here are a few things to try.

First, try letting the voicemail play all the way through. Once it’s done, exit the Phone app and re-open it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your iPhone.

How to Fix iOS 14 GPS Issues

If GPS starts acting up, try restarting your phone before you do anything else.

If that doesn’t help, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.

You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.

If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your device’s network settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Downgrade to iOS 13

If everything fails, and you can’t wait for the next version of iOS 14 and can’t/don’t want to get in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to iOS 13. This could help improve your phone’s performance.

If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.

Restore as New

If the problems are really bad, you can try restoring your iPhone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.

