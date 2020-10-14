5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.1 update for iPad and the milestone upgrade should arrive in the near future.

Earlier this week Apple confirmed iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Initially it looked like the official versions of these updates would roll out to the public Tuesday, but that didn’t happen.

iPadOS 14.1 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring new features, security enhancements, and fixes for bugs impacting the current version of iPadOS 14 (iPadOS 14.0.1).

We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.1 release date, but iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official roll out can try the update out via Apple’s developer portal.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next software update for the iPad and iPadOS 14.

In this guide to iPadOS 14.1 we’ll walk you through the known changes on board, the iPadOS 14.1 beta, what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.1 release date and time, the iPadOS 14.1 jailbreak status, and more.

iPadOS 14.1 Beta

Again, if you don’t want to wait for the official release, you don’t have to.

Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 14.1 GM (Golden Master) to users in its developer program. The software isn’t available for people enrolled in the Beta Software Program and it’s unclear if Apple plans to release a public beta.

Before you download the iPadOS 14.1 beta onto your iPad remember that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPad’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues could require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPad you can downgrade back to iPadOS 14.0.1. The downgrade path back to other versions of iPadOS, including iPadOS 13, is closed.

iPadOS 14.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an iPadOS 14.1 release date, but given that the final version is currently live for developers, you can expect the official release to come soon.

As of right now we expect iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 to roll out sometime before the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are released on October 23rd.

We expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to run iOS 14.1 out of the box.

iPadOS 14.1 Release Time

We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.1 release date, but we can provide you with the software’s release time.

The official version of iPadOS 14.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iPadOS updates to show up so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see new software right at 10AM.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install iPadOS 14.1 on your iPad right away.

iPadOS 14.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates typically bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.1.

We don’t have an official change log yet, but it looks like the software will bring the new Discover tab to the Home app.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

If you’re moving up from iPadOS 13, your iPadOS 14.1 includes all of the features from iPadOS 14.0. It’s a substantial list of features, improvements, and security patches. For more on iPadOS 14.0, check out our guide.

You’ll also get the fixes from iPadOS 14.0.1 and you can learn more about those in our walkthrough.

iPadOS 14.1 Jailbreak

If you want to jailbreak an iPad running iPadOS 14 you’ll need a specific model running iPadOS 14.0.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0 and iPadOS 14.0.

The tool works with the following versions of the iPad:

iPad (5th generation)

‌iPad‌ Air 2

‌iPad‌ mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

If you own another iPad model you’ll need to remain on iPadOS 13 for now.

We don’t know if the tool works with iPadOS 14.1 yet so if you jailbreak, you’ll want to avoid an upgrade when the software arrives later on this month.

