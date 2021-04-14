5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.4.2 Update

Apple’s released a new iPadOS 14.4.2 update for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

iPadOS 14.4.2 is another point upgrade for iPadOS 14 users and it has a short list of improvements for the company’s iPad lineup.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.4.2 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.4.2 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance on iPad.

iPadOS 14.4.2 Review

If your iPad is currently on iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.2 requires a small download.

If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update could be bigger. In some cases, a lot bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 14.4.2 update.

If your device is currently running iPadOS 14.4.1, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about nine minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 14.4.2 download and installation, have a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.4.2 update on an iPad Pro for a few days and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far.

iPadOS 14.4.2 Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine at the moment.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

iPadOS 14.4.2 App Performance

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

iPadOS 14.4.2 Speed

iPadOS 14.4.2 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.4.1 did.

If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 14.4.1 or an older version of iPadOS 14, you should consider installing the iPadOS 14.4.2 update on your iPad right now.

If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of the best reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.4.2 right now.

Sale 2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

iPadOS 14.4.2 Problems

iPad users are running into problems with Apple’s latest software.

The current list of iPadOS 14 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, issues with Widgets, and Bluetooth issues.

If you run into a problem, take a look at our fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.

If you can’t stand iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance on your iPad, note that you can’t downgrade your device’s software in an attempt to improve performance.

Apple has stopped signing on iPadOS 14.4.1 which means you can’t move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS 14. You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 14.4 either.

This means that those of you jumping up from iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0 and iPadOS 13 should approach iPadOS 14.4.2 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

iPadOS 14.4.2 Update: What’s New

The iOS 14.4.2 update is a tiny upgrade and it brings an important security patch to the company’s iPad lineup. You can read more about it right here.

iPadOS 14.4.2 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.

Again, there’s no way to get your phone back to iPadOS 14.3 or any older versions of iPadOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade or already upgraded to iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, or iPadOS 14.4.

iPadOS 14.4 plugged up the exploits used by these jailbreaks so there’s no telling how long it will be until we see a public jailbreak for iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and future versions of iPadOS 14.

Apple’s prepping a new version of iPadOS 14.

The company’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.5 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of an official release later this year.

Apple’s confirmed a “Spring Loaded” launch event for April 20th and we expect the iPadOS 14.5 update to emerge in and around that date.

iPadOS 14.5 is a milestone upgrade which means it will carry new features, bug fixes, and security patches on board. It’s a substantial upgrade for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air users.

If you don’t want to wait for the official release, you can download the iPadOS 14.5 beta onto your iPad right now.

For more on iPadOS 14.5 and the beta, check out our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14.4.2 & 11 Reasons You Should

Last update on 2020-12-15. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API