5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.7 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.7 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of its official release for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Apple hasn’t released iOS 14.6 yet, but that hasn’t stopped it from confirming another version of iPadOS 14. Like iPadOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.7 is a milestone upgrade which means it should bring new features, bug fixes, and security patches to iPad users.
We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.7 release date yet, but iPad users who don’t want to wait can try a pre-release version of the software right now.
With iPadOS 14.7 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about an update that could one of the last big upgrades to iPadOS 14.
In this guide we’ll tell you about the update’s changes, provide you with info about the iPadOS 14.7 release date and release time, tell you about the iPadOS 14.7 beta, and more.
iPadOS 14.7 Beta
If you don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.7 release you don’t have to.
Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 14.7 beta to developers and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program.
The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID and a compatible device. Most people should install the public iPadOS 14.7 beta.
Before you download the iPadOS 14.7 beta onto your iPad you’ll want to recall that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPad’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes beta software a less than ideal daily driver.
You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official iPadOS 14.7 release.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.5.1. The downgrade path to older iPadOS updates is closed.
Apple is currently on iPadOS 14.7 beta 1.
iPadOS 14.7 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 14.7 release date. And with iPadOS 14.6 still in testing alongside it, we probably won’t see an official release for awhile.
As of right now you can expect the iPadOS 14.7 release date to land in June, July, or August after additional testing. We’ll let you know when we learn more.
iPadOS 14.7 Release Time
We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.7 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the day it selects.
The official version of iPadOS 14.7 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears a few minutes after 10AM.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.7 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Apple will also release iPadOS 14.7 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.7, right away.
iPadOS 14.7 Update: What’s New
Apple’s milestone updates typically bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you’ll probably get from iPadOS 14.7.
Developers are currently digging through the first iPadOS 14.7 beta and they’ve managed to find one notable change.
The iPadOS 14.7 update looks like it will expand the Weather app’s Air Quality Index feature to more places. According to 9to5Mac, the feature is now available in cities in Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.
Apple could add, or subtract, from iPadOS 14.7’s change log during the beta period so keep an eye out for changes as we push closer to the official release date.
iPadOS 14.7 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, avoid the iPadOS 14.7 beta.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.7 beta. And given that we haven’t seen a jailbreak for the newest version of iPadOS 14, we may not get an iPadOS 14.7 jailbreak for awhile.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
Install iPadOS 14.5.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14.5.1 right now.
iPadOS 14.5.1 has two security patches on board, both related to WebKit. If you want to learn more about them, check Apple's website for more details.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.5, you'll get its security patches with your upgrade. You can read more about the changes over on Apple's website.
iPadOS 14.5 also brought Apple's new App Tracking Transparency which lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.2 you get its security patch with your upgrade. You can read more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.1, you'll get iPadOS 14.4.1's security patch with your update. You can read more about the patch on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4, you get iPadOS 14.4's patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about iPadOS 14.4's security patches right here.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and iPadOS 14.3, you'll get iPadOS 14.3's patches with your upgrade.
iPadOS 14.3 also included a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, and iPadOS 14.2, you'll get iPadOS 14.2's 24 security patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about those patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iPadOS 13, iPadOS 14.5.1 will also include iPadOS 14.0's security updates.
iPadOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to iPad models. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Researchers also discovered that Apple brought a new "BlastDoor" sandbox security system to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The system is meant to prevent attacks from occurring via the Messages app.
You can read more about "BlastDoor" right here.
