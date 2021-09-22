Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.8 Update
Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 14.8 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini users around the world.
Like iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.8 is a minor upgrade. It doesn’t have any known features or bug fixes on board, but it does bring important security enhancements on board.
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 14.8 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.8 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.8 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.8 update’s performance.
iPadOS 14.8 Review
If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.8 requires a fairly small download.
If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update will likely be bigger. In some cases, a lot bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from iPadOS 14 update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 14.8 update.
If your device is currently running iPadOS 14.7.1, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pro models.
For more on the iPadOS 14.8 download and installation, have a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.8 update on an iPad Pro for several days now and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine at the moment.
- GPS and cellular data are stable.
App Performance
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.
Speed
- iPadOS 14.8 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.7.1 did.
If you’ve dealing with bugs or performance issues on iPadOS 14.7.1, or an older version of iPadOS 14, you should think about installing the iPadOS 14.8 update right now.
If you need help making a decision about the upgrade, take a look at our list of the best reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.8 right now.
iPadOS 14.8 Problems
iPad users are reporting issues with iPadOS 14.8.
The current list of iPadOS 14 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.
If you run into issues, take a look at our fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.
If you can’t stand iPadOS 14.8’s performance on your iPad, note that you can’t downgrade to older iPadOS software right now.
Apple stopped signing on iPadOS 14.7.1 which means you can’t move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS 14 in an effort to improve your tablet’s performance.
Unfortunately, you can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iOS 14.7.1 either. This means that those of you jumping up to iPadOS 14.8 should proceed with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back to your current version of iPadOS.
iPadOS 14.8 Update: What’s New
iPadOS 14.8 is an extremely small update. Again, it doesn’t have any new features or bug fixes on board.
Apple’s latest upgrade brings two important security patches to iPad users. If you’re interested in the particulars, you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security site.
iPadOS 14.8 Jailbreak
The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 14.8. Not yet at least.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
What’s Next
Apple’s released its new iPadOS 15 operating system and the software is currently available for all compatible iPad models.
The company’s also confirmed a new iPadOS 15.1 milestone upgrade and it should be out before the end of the year.
Install iPadOS 14.8 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14.8 right now.
Apple's latest upgrade has two security patches on board and they'll help protect you and your device from harm. You can read more about them on Apple's security site.
If you missed iPadOS 14.7.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. If you want to learn more, head on over to Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.7, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. If you want to learn more, head to Apple's website.
If you skipped, iPadOS 14.6, you'll get its patches with your upgrade. iPadOS 14.6 brought 50+ security patches to the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air. You can learn all about those changes right here.
If you missed iPadOS 14.5.1, you'll get its security patches with your update. Both of them are related to WebKit. If you want to learn more about them, check Apple's website for more details.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.5, you'll get its security patches with your upgrade. You can read more about the changes over on Apple's website.
iPadOS 14.5 also brought Apple's new App Tracking Transparency which lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.2 you get its security patch with your upgrade. You can read more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.1, you'll get iPadOS 14.4.1's security patch with your update. You can read more about the patch on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4, you get iPadOS 14.4's patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about iPadOS 14.4's security patches right here.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and iPadOS 14.3, you'll get iPadOS 14.3's patches with your upgrade.
iPadOS 14.3 also included a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, and iPadOS 14.2, you'll get iPadOS 14.2's 24 security patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about those patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iPadOS 13, iPadOS 14.8 includes iPadOS 14.0's security updates.
iPadOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to iPad models. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Researchers also discovered that Apple brought a new "BlastDoor" sandbox security system to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The system is meant to prevent attacks from occurring via the Messages app.
You can read more about "BlastDoor" right here.
