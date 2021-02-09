5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Update

Apple’s released a surprise macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update for Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 is a point release (x.x.x) for macOS Big Sur and it brings bug fixe for a rather annoying issue plaguing 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the latest macOS software update for Macs.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 bugs and performance issues, the macOS Big Sur downgrade, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update’s performance

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Reviews

If your Mac is currently running on macOS Big Sur 11.2, you’ll encounter a sizable download. The exact download size varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS its running.

If your Mac is already running macOS Big Sur 11.2, the installation should about 15 minutes to complete. It took right around that on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance in key areas:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Speed

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 feels as fast as macOS Big Sur 11.2.

If your Mac is currently struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.2 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update. It will help you decide.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Problems

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 is already causing problems for some Mac users.

We’re seen complaints about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, various issues with external displays, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update, and you do run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple, check out our fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates typically focus on fixing bugs and that’s what you get from macOS Big Sur 11.2.1. It has a single bug fix on board.

Here’s Apple’s official macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 change log:

Bug Fixes

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 also carries a trio of security patches which you can read about over on Apple’s security website.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.2.1

If you run into problems on macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to go back, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and get the job done.

Apple’s working on a new version of macOS Big Sur.

The company’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.3 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of an official release later this year. If you don’t want to wait for the official release, you can download the beta onto your Mac right now.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 is a milestone upgrade which means it will carry new features, bug fixes, and security patches for Mac computers.

For more on macOS Big Sur 11.3, check out our guide.

