5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update for Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 is a point release and it brings a fix that could prevent damage to your Mac. It’s a small upgrade, but it’s an important one.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the latest macOS Big Sur update for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 problems, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update’s performance

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Review

Even if your Mac is currently running macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 still requires a pretty large download. The exact macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 download size varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS its running.

If your Mac is already running macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the installation should about 15 minutes to complete. It took right around that on a MacBook Pro (2017).

We’ve been using the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a few days now and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance in key areas:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 feels as fast as macOS Big Sur 11.2.1.

If your Mac is currently struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 right now.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update. It will help you decide if you should make a move now or wait.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Problems

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 is causing problems for some Mac users.

Mac users are complaining about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal battery drain, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update on your Mac, and you encounter bugs and/or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple, check out our fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring bug fixes to the company’s Mac line and that’s what you get from macOS Big Sur 11.2.2. Here’s what’s on board:

Bug Fixes

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

As for security updates, Apple says macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 doesn’t have any published CVE entries on board.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.2.2

If you run into problems on macOS Big Sur 11.2.2, you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to go back, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and get the job done.

Apple’s working on a new version of macOS Big Sur.

The company’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.3 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of an official release later this year. We expect an official release in early spring alongside iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.

If you don’t want to wait for Apple’s official macOS Big Sur 11.3 release, you can download the beta onto your Mac right now. Most people should install the public beta.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 is a milestone upgrade which means it will carry new features, bug fixes, and security patches for Mac computers.

For more on macOS Big Sur 11.3 and the beta, check out our guide.

