5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update for Mac.

Unlike macOS Big Sur 11.3, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 is a small point release and it brings important security enhancements to Mac users.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update and its release.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 problems, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update’s performance on Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Big Sur 11.3, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 requires a fairly large download. The exact macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 download size varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS its running.

If your Mac is already running macOS Big Sur 11.3, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 13 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for several days now and here’s what we’ve discovered about its performance thus far.

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 feels as fast as macOS Big Sur 11.3.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.3 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 on your device right now.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update.

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Problems

The macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update is causing problems for some Mac users.

Mac owners are complaining about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal battery drain, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update on your Mac, and you encounter bugs and/or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple, check out our fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Update: What’s New

Again, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 is a tiny upgrade for Mac. It doesn’t have any new features or known bug fixes on board.

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 does have two security patches on board. Both of them are related to WebKit and you can read about those over on Apple’s website.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.3.1

If you run into problems on macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think that might help.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to go back, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make your move.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of macOS Big Sur.

The company’s put macOS Big Sur 11.4 into beta testing and the pre-release version of the firmware is available to download right now through the company’s beta programs.

Like macOS Big Sur 11.3, macOS Big Sur 11.4 is a milestone upgrade which means it should carry new features, fixes, enhancements, and security patches.

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.4 release date yet, but there’s a good chance it rolls out alongside iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 later on this month.

For more on macOS Big Sur 11.4 and the beta, take a look at our guide.

