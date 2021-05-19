5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.5 update for Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 isn’t out yet, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from confirming a new version of macOS. macOS Big Sur 11.5 is official and it’s in testing ahead of a release later this year.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 is another milestone release which means it should carry a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.5 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Big Sur 11.5 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about an update that could serve as one of the last major upgrades to macOS Big Sur.

In this guide to macOS Big Sur 11.5 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Big Sur 11.5 release date and release time, information about the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 Beta

Apple’s pushed the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta to developers. It hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, but that should happen soon.

While a developer account requires you to pay Apple an annual fee, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should download the public macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta when it arrives.

Before you download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently on macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 1.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Big Sur 11.5 release date. And given that it hasn’t released macOS Big Sur 11.4 yet, it should stay in testing for awhile.

At this point we expect a release in June, July or August. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.5 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of macOS Big Sur 11.5 will probably become available to download on your Mac around 10AM Pacific.

Apple will also release macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of macOS Big Sur 11.5, right away.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 Update: What’s New

Apple’s milestone (x.x) updates typically bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what macOS Big Sur 11.5 will likely bring with it.

Developers are digging through the first macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything interesting.

Apple could add, or subtract, from macOS Big Sur 11.5’s change log during the beta period so keep an eye out for changes as we push through the month.

