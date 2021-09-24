5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.6 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Big Sur 11.6 update to Mac users around the world.

macOS Big Sur 11.6 is a small release with a bug fix and security enhancements for Mac devices. It doesn’t bring any known features to Macs.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Big Sur 11.6 update and its release for your Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Big Sur 11.6 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Big Sur 11.6 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Big Sur 11.6 problems, and more.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions of macOS Big Sur 11.6 update’s performance on Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.6 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, macOS Big Sur 11.6 still requires a fairly large download. The exact macOS Big Sur 11.6 download size varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS its running.

If your Mac is running macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 13 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Big Sur 11.6 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Big Sur 11.6 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for several days now and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Big Sur 11.6 feels as fast as macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 did.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Big Sur 11.6 on your Mac today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Big Sur 11.6 update.

macOS Big Sur 11.6 Problems

The macOS Big Sur 11.6 update is causing problems for some Mac users.

We’re hearing about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.6 update, and you encounter bugs and/or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple, check out our fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Big Sur 11.6 Update: What’s New

macOS Big Sur 11.6 is an extremely small update. Apple says it includes two important security updates for Mac and you can read about those over on the company’s security site.

Apple says macOS Big Sur 11.6 also fixes a permissions error when using a scanner on a Mac. If you’ve been dealing with a scanner issue on an earlier version of macOS, you should probably install this update.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.6

If you run into problems on macOS Big Sur 11.6, you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think that might help.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to go back, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make your move.

It’s unclear when we’ll see the next version of macOS.

Apple’s confirmed its new macOS Monterey operating system for Mac and the software is currently in beta testing.

The macOS Monterey release date lands this fall, probably sometime in October or November, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download the software on your Mac right now.

For more on macOS Monterey and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Big Sur 11.6 & 11 Reasons You Should