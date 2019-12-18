5 Things to Know About the watchOS 6.1.2 Update

Apple is working on the watchOS 6.1.2 update that could arrive on your Apple Watch soon with security updates and bug fixes that could include a fix for the communication limits issues that came alongside iOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1.

This update will arrive alongside iOS 13.3.1 and likely macOS 10.15.2. There is a chance that these updates will all arrive this year, but there is an App Store Shutdown coming the week of Christmas, so it may also arrive in 2020.

There is a developer beta of the watchOS 6.1.2 update out now, but we don’t have a public beta or a specific watchOS 6.1.2 release date.

With the watchOS 6.1.2 update on the way, we want to walk you through everything you need to know about this update for the Apple Watch. This guide starts with the watchOS 6.1.2 beta and then moves on to the potential release time, what we know about the update and other important info.

watchOS 6.1.2 Beta

The watchOS 6.1.2 beta is out for developers now and in the Developer Center. It is compatible with all models running watchOS 6, including the Series 1 and Series 2.

The watchOS 6.1.2 update is 107MB for some users and 104 MB for others. This likely varies from model to model or LTE to WiFi Only. At this stage, you can only install this with a developer profile and only after installing the iOS 13.3.1 beta on your iPhone.

This is not a good beta to install on a device you use every day, instead, you should only install if you are testing out the update for apps or work.

watchOS 6.1.2 Release Date

Apple confirmed a communication limit problem that this update is likely connected to, but with the holidays it isn’t clear how fast the update will land. The watchOS 6.1.2 release date is tied into the iOS 13.3.1 release.

The App Store is closed to updates next week, so if this update is coming before Christmas it needs to land this week. Otherwise, it will likely not arrive until right before New Year’s Eve or sometime in January 2020.

watchOS 6.1.2 Release Time

The watchOS 6.1.2 release time is always around the same time. Apple likes to release watchOS and iOS updates around 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern, and rarely deviates from this timing.

To install watchOS 6.1.2, you will need to first install iOS 13.3.1, so even if the release time is 1 PM Eastern, you may not see it on your device until closer to 1:30 or 2 PM — after you install the iOS update.

watchOS 6.1.2 Update: What’s New

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about what’s new in the watchOS 6.1.2 update at this stage. This is a bug fix and potentially a security update, so we don’t expect new features.

There is a good chance this only ties into communication limits in iOS 13.3 and preventing other Screen Time hacks.

watchOS 6.1.2 Downgrade

If you do decide to install the watchOS 6.1.2 beta or the update when it is out, you are not able to downgrade back to the watchOS 6.1.1 software. Apple does not support any kind of watchOS downgrade, which is part of why there is no watchOS public beta program.

