5 Xbox Series X Pre-Order Tips & Tricks
Do you want to make sure that you get an Xbox Series X pre-order? Or the Xbox Series S? We have a collection of tips that will help you avoid pre-order problems and increase the chances that you get a new console on release day.
The Xbox Series S is $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Pre-orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd.
Check Account Passwords Now
When the Xbox Series X pre-orders start you need to be ready to go. This is not the time to be resetting a Best Buy or Walmart password or creating an account.
Spend 10 minutes this weekend making sure that you can log in to Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
This can mean the difference between getting a new Xbox on day one and waiting months.
Update Payment Information
While you are logged in make sure that your credit card is up to date and that shipping and billing information is updated.
The time that you spend updating any of this, could be long enough to miss out on getting the Xbox Series X or Series S in November.
Be Ready to Checkout
Now that you can log in and your credit card is up to date, you need to be prepared to checkout as soon as the console is in your cart.
Some links to Amazon may even put the Xbox Series X directly into your cart.
Don’t wonder about tax, warranties, or look for coupon codes. Check out and get a confirmation. The console can disappear from your cart. This is not like a ticket checkout process where you are holding an item for a few minutes.
Use Websites Not Apps
Websites tend to offer a better chance to get a console this year. The PS5 pre-orders worked best on websites, with some apps just showing the landing pages while other people were ordering.
It’s a good idea to have apps available as a backup, but start on the website and be on the lookout for links directly to the products on social media.
You Can Always Cancel Later
If you really want the Xbox Series S, but it is out of stock, you may want to lock in the Xbox Series X pre-order and then decide later.
You can cancel your pre-order pretty easily at most retailers if you find the version that you really want somewhere else.
It is best to lock in pre-order and fine-tune it later.
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements: 3 Things to Know
While it would be great if Cyberpunk 2077 ran beautifully on every single PC, that obviously won’t be the case. CD Projekt Red has finally shared the game’s PC requirements and we want to go over the most important details and show you how to check if your computer meets the threshold.
A lot of companies wait until just before a game’s released to unveil the PC requirements. CD Projekt Red isn’t your typical company though.
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date doesn’t land until November, but the company has already released the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements. This is great news if you’ve been thinking about putting in a pre-order.
If you plan to buy the game for a console, you have nothing to worry about. Open up the game, install it and you’re good to go. Cyberpunk 2077 for PC is a different beast because your PC needs to meet certain hardware specifications.
Today we want to share three important details regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements. If you’ve been thinking about buying the game for PC, here’s what you need to know before you pick up the game for yourself or someone else.
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements
First, we’ll start with the requirements themselves. If you’re familiar with your PC’s internals, you can simply check out this list and compare them to your specs.
Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum Requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 or 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended Specs:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Run On My PC?
You can use a simple tool to quickly find out if your computer is capable of running Cyberpunk 2077.
Sites like Can You Run It and PCGameBenchmark provide a quick and easy way to determine if your PC meets the minimum and/or recommended specs.
Some of you might need to upgrade your video card. Many others will meet the thresholds with ease. If you’re unfamiliar with your CPUs internal specifications, or you don’t consider yourself an expert, these tools will save you sometime.
What If My PC Doesn’t Meet Cyberpunk 2077 Specs?
We can’t tell you exactly will happen if your PC fails to meet the minimum requirements, but you can count on horrible performance that will, in a lot of cases, make the game unplayable.
If you want to have the best possible experience on PC, you’ll want to make sure your computer meets the recommended specifications.
While Cyberpunk 2077 will work on PC’s that barely meet the minimum requirements, you probably won’t be able to run the game on the highest settings.
If you barely meet the threshold, be on the look out for deals on PC equipment as we approach the game’s release date.
6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 4 Reasons to Wait
Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to buy a copy right now, many others are better off waiting.
It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
If you’re just catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.
CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.
The developer initially confirmed the release date for April 16th, but decided to push it to September 17th to add some additional polish.
Unfortunately, the game got delayed again and the new Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now set for November 19th. Fortunately, it sounds like this is the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
If you’re looking to buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Google Stadia, it looks like the release date might come a little later. CD Projekt Red says the game will debut on Google’s platform “by the end of the year.”
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game. There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.
Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
How to Sell Your PS4 to Upgrade to the PS5
This guide walks you through the best places to sell your PS4 to upgrade to the PS5.
There aren’t any geat PS4 trade-in deals, but there are some OK trade-in values if you want store credit, but you can sell your PS4 for more money and do it without a lot of hassle.
Here are the easiest places to sell your PS4 or PS4 Pro to get the most money for your new PS5.
How to Sell Your PS4 in 2020
You need to reset your PS4 before you sell it, but that is pretty easy to do. Go to Settings -> Initialization -> Initialize PS4 -> Full. This can take an hour, so do this before you complete a sale, or make sure to do it before the buyer arrives.
Where to Sell Your PS4 for the Most Money
In general, the more effort or hassle you are willing to put in or deal with, the more money you can get from the PS4.
Selling on Facebook Marketplace is a great place to start, but you need to make sure that you price the console and any extras right. Be prepared for lowball offers, potential scams and you’re going to need to verify payment options and meet up.
eBay is another option, but they charge fees and you need to worry about potential buyers trying to scam you. In most cases eBay and PayPal side with the buyer, which is why many of us turn to Facebook or a trade-in.
Apps like Offerup are an option to sell on a marketplace with some protections, but you still need to communicate with a buyer and potentially meet up.
If you want to get cash for your PS4 without meeting up with a stranger, you can sell to a reseller. Here are the ones we think you should check out.
One of the best places to start is Flipsy. You can choose the PS4 console that you have, and then you can see values from various trade-in locations and buy-back sites. You can ship your console for free and then get cash to put towards your PS5.
Most of these prices are similar to trade-in values, but you get cash and potentially a little more than selling to GameStop or Amazon. You can use this guide to compare to PS4 trade-in values.
Best PS4 Trade-In Deals to Upgrade to a PS5
This is a look at the places you can trade-in your PS4 for a PS5 in 2020.
We aren’t seeing any major PS4 trade-in deals that boost the value of your old console, but you can still trade-in towards a PS5 at several retailers.
Here is a look at the current trade-in options that you can use to turn your PS4 or PS4 Pro into credit towards your new console.
PS4 Trade-In Deals & Prices
GameStop is offering a big promotion for the Xbox Series X, but nothing special for the PS5.
Here are the current PS4 trade-in deals and prices at popular retailers.
The big catch is that you need to trade-in your console today, which means more than a month without a console.
These prices and deals are accurate as of September 18th at 10 AM Eastern. Click on the links to check trade-in pricing.
- GameStop PS4 Trade-In Value – $100 to $140
- GameStop PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $175
- Amazon PS4 Trade-In Value – up to $187.02
- Amazon PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $174.38
- Best Buy PS4 Trade-In Value – $90 – $125
- Best Buy PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $175
Prices depend on the PS4 model you have, so a PS4 Slim 1TB will bring more money than an original PS4 with a 500GB hard drive.
PS5 pre-orders are already open and you can use this guide to find the PS5 in stock.
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X Pre-Orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd. The Xbox Series S pre-orders start at the same time.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series S?
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X?
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
