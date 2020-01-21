7 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Tab S6 & 7 Reasons Not To

Samsung’s released a high-end, flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. There are some great reasons to consider buying it and there are some reasons why you might want to wait a few weeks or buy something else.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet in January, you’ve got a lot of options. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 is still a solid choice. The device should get upgraded to Android 10 and it’s a lot cheaper than it was when it launched all the way back in 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, which launched in early 2019, is also very capable. It’s also a lot cheaper than it once was.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Apple’s iPad lineup is also intriguing. The 2018 iPad Pros are still excellent devices and the iPad mini 5 and 2019 iPad Air are certainly worth a look as well.,

These devices should be on your radar while you hunt, but you should also take note of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, a flagship that replaced the Galaxy Tab S4 as the company’s top iPad competitor.

Originally, we thought the device would be called Galaxy Tab S5. However, Samsung is calling it the Galaxy Tab S6 in an effort to differentiate it from the Galaxy Tab S5e.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is the company’s budget option while the Galaxy Tab S6 takes its place atop the hierarchy with some powerful hardware and software specifications.

The premium option sports a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a ton of RAM, Samsung’s S Pen stylus, a high-res 10.5-inch display, Android Pie (for now), and a dual camera setup in the rear.

Samsung’s also announced a new dedicated Book Cover Keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S6 that’s worth a look if you like getting work done on-the-go.

Of course, all of this comes at a cost. Samsung’s tablet starts at $649.99 and goes up to $729.99 if you want the model with the most storage.

While some of you might want to go ahead and snag Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab, others might want to wait or buy something else. With that in mind, here are the best reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and the best reasons not to.