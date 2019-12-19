7 Things to Know About the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 Update

Apple’s iOS 13.3 update brings new features and fixes lingering issues, but it could also have a negative impact on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max’s performance.

Apple recently replaced iOS 13.2.3 with iOS 13.3, a milestone upgrade that comes with a mix of features, enhancements, patches, and bug fixes for the iPhone 11 series.

Some iPhone 11 users are seeing a performance boost after downloading iOS 13.3. On the other hand, some users are running into trouble.

As we push away from the update’s release we’re seeing complaints about a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 13.

While some iPhone 11 users might want to install the iOS 13.3 update today, others might want to hold off. Some of you might even want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 13 update.

If you decide to install iOS 13.3 on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you’re currently running iOS 13.2.2, you’ll see a fairly large download.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, your iOS 13.3 update will be bigger. That’s because the changes from the iOS 13 updates you skipped are baked in.

With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 update.

We’ll take you through the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 update’s performance, problems plaguing the iPhone 11, your downgrade options, the iOS 13 jailbreak situation, and more.