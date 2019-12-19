Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s iOS 13.3 update brings new features and fixes lingering issues, but it could also have a negative impact on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max’s performance.
Apple recently replaced iOS 13.2.3 with iOS 13.3, a milestone upgrade that comes with a mix of features, enhancements, patches, and bug fixes for the iPhone 11 series.
Some iPhone 11 users are seeing a performance boost after downloading iOS 13.3. On the other hand, some users are running into trouble.
As we push away from the update’s release we’re seeing complaints about a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 13.
While some iPhone 11 users might want to install the iOS 13.3 update today, others might want to hold off. Some of you might even want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 13 update.
If you decide to install iOS 13.3 on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you’re currently running iOS 13.2.2, you’ll see a fairly large download.
If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, your iOS 13.3 update will be bigger. That’s because the changes from the iOS 13 updates you skipped are baked in.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 update.
We’ll take you through the iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 update’s performance, problems plaguing the iPhone 11, your downgrade options, the iOS 13 jailbreak situation, and more.
iPhone 11 iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
We've been using iOS 13.3 on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for several days and performance is holding up thus far.
iOS 13.3 is fast. We haven't noticed any lag or any weird hiccups. Control Center, the keyboard, and Notification Center, areas where we sometimes see lag, are fine at the moment. Animations and transitions are fast and fluid.
We haven't noticed any abnormal battery drain. Battery life on these phones continues to impress as we push closer to 2020.
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are operating normally. Our core applications, which include Asana, Slack, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Spotify, Google Maps, Amazon, Hangouts, Instagram, and Netflix are doing just fine with iOS 13.3 on board.
If you're seeing issues with an application, check for an update. Developers are rolling out iOS 13 support updates and they should help.
iOS 13.3's performance is strong on our devices right now. And given what's on board, we recommend it to most users. This is especially true if you're using Apple's Smart Battery Case.
In an internal document seen by MacRumors, the company advises iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case users to update to iOS 13.2 or above otherwise the the camera button won't work properly.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.3 update on your iPhone right now.
Latest
Featured
Is Hulu Worth It? 10 Things You Need to Know in 2019
Is Hulu Worth it? We’ll help you decide with a look at what you need to know before you sign...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...