7 Things to Know About the iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 Update

Apple’s released an iOS 12.4.5 update for the iPhone 5s and it could have a significant impact on the device’s performance.

iOS 12.4.5 is a maintenance update and it brings under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone 5s and other devices left behind on iOS 12.

While most iPhone 5s users should download iOS 12.4.5 right now, some users might want to wait a few more days before making the move from iOS 12.4.4, iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3,1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, or iOS 11.

Some iPhone 5s users are already seeing performance gains after installing iOS 12.4.5. That said, some iPhone 5s users are running into problems with the firmware so you need to proceed with caution. This is especially true if you’re running an older version of iOS.

If iOS 12.4.5 starts causing problems on your device you can try downgrading to iOS 12.4.4. That said, Apple has stopped signing on older versions of iOS 12 and the iPhone 5s isn’t compatible with iOS 13. So if you move from an older version of iOS 12 to iOS 12.4.5, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know about iOS 12.4.5 if you still own Apple’s iPhone 5s.

Our iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 walkthrough includes a quick look at the software’s performance in key areas like UI speed, battery life, and app performance.

It’ll also take you through iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 problems, what you need to know about the iOS 12 downgrade, and some of the key changes from Apple’s latest upgrade.

We’ll start with a quick look at the iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 update’s performance.