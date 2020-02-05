7 Things to Know About the iPhone 8 iOS 13.3.1 Update

Apple’s new iOS 13.3.1 update could have a significant impact on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’ performance.

Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 updates at a rapid pace and the latest version of iOS 13 brings new enhancements, patches, and important bug fixes to the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

The iOS 13.3.1 update could have a positive impact on your phone’s overall performance. Some users are noticing better battery life, faster speeds, and increased stability.

While a lot of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users should make the move from iOS 12 to iOS 13.3.1 or iOS 13.0/iOS 13.1/iOS 13.1.1/iOS 13.1.2/iOS 13.1.3 iOS 13.2/iOS 13.2.2/iOS 13.2.3/iOS 13.3 to iOS 13.3.1 today, others might want to wait.

As we push away from the release date, we’re hearing about an assortment of problems.

iOS 13.3.1 requires a fairly large download if your device is currently running iOS 13.3. If you’re running an older version of iOS, say iOS 13.1, your iOS 13.3.1 update will be even more substantial because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.

With that in mind, we want to walk iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.3.1 update.

It’ll guide you through the current problems with the operating system, fixes for those issues, your downgrade options, and a whole lot more.

We’ve been using the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.3 update for several days now and here’s what we’ve found thus far.