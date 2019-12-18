Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s released a new version of iOS 13 for the iPhone SE and the iOS 13.3 update could have a tremendous impact on your phone’s performance.
The iOS 13.3 update follows in the footsteps of iOS 13.2.3. Unlike iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.3 brings more than just bug fixes to the iPhone SE. It has some features on board as well.
While some iPhone SE users are seeing performance gains after installing the new firmware, some users are running into bugs and performance issues after making the move to iOS 13.3.
Some of these issues are new, some of them have carried over from previous versions of iOS 13.
If you’re moving your iPhone SE from iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.3, you get the smallest download and the shortest list of changes.
If you’re running an older version of iOS on your phone, your iOS 13.3 update is more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped. They’re baked in.
With that in mind we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone SE’s iOS 13.3 update.
We’ll take you through the problems plaguing the phone, show you how to fix them, tell you about the downgrade, and walk you through Apple’s future plans for iOS 13.
First, we’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 13.3’s performance on the iPhone SE. We’ve been using the software for a few days now and here’s what we’ve found thus far.
iPhone SE iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
The iPhone SE iOS 13.3 update is stable. For us at least.
While some iPhone SE users have encountered bugs and performance problems, we haven't had much trouble with the firmware.
We've noticed a bit of lag in some areas, particularly when using the keyboard, but most transitions and animations are crisp and fast. It feels about as fluid as iOS 13.2.3 did.
We haven't seen a dip in battery life and we haven't had any issues with our connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) yet.
We haven't had any major hiccups with our core apps either. Apps like Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Netflix, Slack, and Asana are working just fine.
It's important to note that we've kept them updated and many developers are rolling out iOS 13 support updates as we speak. If you've having issues, check for an update.
As of right now we're recommending iOS 13.3 to most iPhone SE users. If you need additional feedback about the firmware, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 13.3 update right now.
Sergio
09/26/2019 at 1:43 pm
This article is completely automated. My iPhone SE has died with this update. Programmed obsolescence everywhere.