7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE iOS 14 Update

Apple’s iOS 14 update is out for the iPhone SE and the new operating system has the potential to help, or hurt, your device’s performance.

After a lengthy stint in beta, iOS 14 is now available for iPhone SE models around the world. Apple’s decision to push iOS 14 to the iPhone SE means owners can delay an upgrade to a new device and hold onto the device for another year or more.

The iPhone SE’s iOS 14 update is a big one. It’s packed to the brim with new features including upgrades to Messages, Widgets on the home screen, an upgraded Maps app, and a whole lot more.

Unsurprisingly, many iPhone SE users, us included, have made the jump up from iOS 13. And while a lot of the feedback has been good, we’re also hearing about various issues ranging from minor bugs to serious performance problems.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels



If you decide to push ahead with the installation, know that iOS 14 requires a lot of free space on your internal storage. It’s multiple gigabytes.

If you’re running an older version of iOS on your iPhone SE, the download could be larger. That’s because the features and fixes from iOS updates you skipped are baked into the upgrade.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone SE iOS 14 update.

This walkthrough will guide you through some of the early problems plaguing the software, the iOS 13 downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and the software’s performance. We’ll also tell you about Apple’s plans for the future.

iPhone SE iOS 14 Impressions & Performance

We’ve been using iOS 14 on the iPhone SE for a few days and so far it’s running decently.

iOS 14 feels about as fast as iOS 13 did. Most of the time it’s pretty fast, but there are also times when the operating system feels a bit clunky.

We’ve noticed occasional lag when scrolling around the home screen and when using the keyboard. On the other hand, we haven’t seen any lag when using Control Center or Notification Center, both of which have given us problems in the past. Apps, both first and third-party, open up quickly.

Battery life is stable right now. We haven’t encountered any abnormal battery drain. Nor have we run into problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS.

As for our core apps, which include Slack, Asana, Spotify, Chrome, and Gmail, they’re all working fine. If you’re running into issues with one or more of your applications, you’ll want to download the latest version. Developers are rolling out iOS 14 support updates and they should help.

Besides the occasional lag, we haven’t run into any game-breaking issues. It’s still early, but this is about what we expect from a device that was released all the way back in 2016.

If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14, have a look at our reasons to, and not to, install the software right now.

You Should Prepare for iOS 14

If you’re gearing up to install iOS 14 on your device, make sure you prepare yourself, and your phone, for the move. This will help you avoid serious issues.

If you don’t know how to properly prepare for iOS updates, or you just need a refresher, we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we install new iOS software.

If you don’t have a time of time to devote to the pre-installation process, be sure to backup all of the data you store on your iPhone. Data issues are pretty rare, but it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when moving from one operating system to another.

iPhone SE iOS 14 Problems & Fixes

We aren’t the only ones who have run into issues with the iPhone SE’s version of iOS 14.

We’ve heard about a variety of problems including abnormal battery drain, Touch ID problems, issues with first and third-party apps, touchscreen problems, Exchange issues, and more.

It’s still really early so we expect the list to grow as more iPhone SE users around the world decide to transition from iOS 13 to iOS 14.

If you’re nervous about potentially wrecking your iPhone SE’s performance, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes. We expect a new version of iOS to roll out in the near future.

If you happen to run into an issue while running iOS 14, you might be able to fix the problem(s) on your own. If you don’t know where to start, our list of fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems is a good place to do so.

If your iPhone SE’s battery is draining faster than normal, we’ve got a list of tips that should help you improve the device’s battery life going forward.

If you’re dealing with bad performance (lag, slow download speeds, etc), take a look at our guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.

iOS 13 Downgrade Open

If you run into debilitating problems on iOS 14, and you can’t find a fix, you might try moving your phone’s software back to iOS 13.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can drop your iPhone SE’s software back in an attempt to improve performance.

The company won’t sign on iOS 13 forever so if you really want to get your phone off of iOS 14, you’ll need to make a move sooner rather than later. Once Apple stops signing on iOS 13.7, you won’t be able to get off iOS 14.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.

iPhone SE iOS 14 Update: What’s New

Again, the iPhone SE’s version of iOS 14 is packed to the brim with the changes. The device misses out on a few features, but most of the key upgrades are there.

Highlights include the new Translate app, improvements to Siri, upgrades to Messages, Widgets on the home screen, and a number of changes to the Maps app.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t spent time digging into the new software.

If you’re moving your device up from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped. We also have a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if your device is on older software.

What’s Next for the iPhone SE

If your iPhone SE is having a tough time on iOS 14, you won’t have to wait long for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.

Apple has told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”

The company recently confirmed an iOS 14.2 update and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. We could also see a fast iOS 14.0.1 release.

Whatever the case may be, we should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out soon and that’s great news for those of you looking for help.

iPhone SE iOS 14 Jailbreak

Developers have released an iOS 14 jailbreak tool that’s compatible with the iPhone SE.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.

If you’ve moved to iOS 14 and you think you might want to jailbreak your phone, you can learn more about it over on the official Checkra1n website.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14 & 11 Reasons You Should