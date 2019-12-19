Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone X iOS 13.3 Update
The iPhone X’s iOS 13.3 update has the potential to help, or hurt, your device’s performance.
Apple’s released a new version of iOS 13 and iOS 13.3 brings new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes that should help to stabilize iOS 13’s performance on your phone.
It’s an important update and it’s an update most iPhone X users will want to install today or at some point in the near future.
That said, there are some reasons you might want to hang around on iOS 13.2.3, or whatever your phone is currently running, for a little while longer.
The iOS 13.3 update is causing problems for some iPhone X users. We’ve heard about bugs and we’ve heard about a variety of performance issues.
We expect Apple to release a new version of iOS 13 sometime in the next few weeks and some of you might want to hold out for the company’s next batch of bug fixes.
If you do decide to install iOS 13.3, note that it’s a pretty big download if your device is currently running iOS 13.3.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your download and change log will even bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.
With all of that in mind, we want to guide you through everything you need to know, right now, about the iPhone X iOS 13.3 update.
We’ll take you through the problems, your downgrade options, the most important features, the jailbreak situation, and the update’s performance.
iPhone X iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
We've been using the iOS 13.3 update on the iPhone X for several days and the update is performing pretty well.
While the operating system feels pretty fast overall, we've seen occasional lag when using the keyboard and when pulling up our Notifications.
The device also occasionally gets stuck in landscape mode. The latter is an issue we've seen on various versions of iOS.
We haven't experienced any abnormal battery drain. We're still able to pull down a full day of use when using a mix of Wi-Fi and LTE.
Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) is strong and we haven't noticed an uptick in dropped connections. Speeds are normal.
Our core applications are also holding up after the move. Apps like Asana, Slack, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Spotify, Google Maps, Amazon, Hangouts, Instagram, and Netflix are stable.
Developers are rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if your apps are struggling, you'll want to check the App Store for an update.
Besides the occasional lag and the landscape issues, iOS 13.3 is running smoothly. And given what's on board, we recommend it to most iPhone X users.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.3 right now.
