7 Things to Know About the iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 14.0.1 update to the iPhone X and the software could have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance.

In mid-September Apple released its new iOS 14 operating system. As expected, the company made the software available to owners of the iPhone X.

iOS 14 is packed with new features and under-the-hood improvements and many users have already made the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14. Us included.

Apple’s latest software isn’t perfect. While it went through a lengthy beta testing period, problems have slipped through the cracks into the final release.

To address these issues, Apple’s pushed a maintenance upgrade, dubbed iOS 14.0.1, and the software fixes some, but not all, of the initial problems plaguing the operating system.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

If you decide to download iOS 14.0.1, note that it requires a small download if your iPhone X is currently on iOS 14.0. If your phone is running an older version of iOS, your iOS 14.0.1 upgrade will be much larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know right now about the iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 update.

This guide will take you through the software’s initial problems, the downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and the iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 update’s performance.

iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 Impressions & Performance

If your phone is on iOS 14.0, installing iOS 14.0.1 should take around 10 minutes. If you’re moving up from iOS 13, you can expect it to take a lot longer.

We’ve been using iOS 14.0.1 on the iPhone X for a few days now and so far the software is performing better than iOS 14.0 did on the device.

One of the biggest issues we noticed while on iOS 14.0 was keyboard lag. The keyboard would hang every time we tried to type out a text in the Messages app. We haven’t run into the problem on iOS 14.0.1.

The latest version of iOS 14 is fast and fluid. We haven’t dealt with crashes or lockups, apps open up quickly, and we haven’t noticed any slowdown in other problem areas like Control Center and Notification Center.

Battery life is strong. We haven’t noticed any abnormal drain. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are both holding up on iOS 14.0.1 as well.

Our core apps which include names like Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all stable. We haven’t noticed any major issues yet.

App developers have been rolling out iOS 14 support updates so if you are having issues with your applications, you might try downloading the latest version.

For the moment, iOS 14.0.1 is running smoothly on our iPhone X. As of right now, we recommend iOS 14.0.1 to most users. That said, if you’re having a good experience on iOS 14.0 or iOS 13, you might want to wait for more longterm feedback about the software.

If you need more help making a decision, have a look at our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 14.0.1 right now.

You Should Prepare for iOS 14.0.1

If you plan to move your phone to iOS 14.0.1, make sure you prepare.

If you aren’t sure where to start, we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we typically use before we install new iOS software on our phones. If you’re new to iOS or you just want to play it safe, it could help.

If you don’t have a ton of time to devote to the pre-installation process you’ll at the very least want to make sure your files are backed up before you tap download.

Spending some time preparing for the update could help you avoid major headaches.

iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 Problems & Fixes

We’re having a good experience on iOS 14.0.1, but some iPhone X users are running into trouble.

The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, crashes, connectivity issues, issues with Widgets, UI lag, Wi-Fi problems, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, Exchange issues, and many more.

If these problems have you feeling nervous about an upgrade to iOS 14.0.1, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes. We expect a new version of iOS 14 in October.

If you’re already running iOS 14.0.1, and you’re dealing with issues, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems.

We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 14 battery life and a guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.

iOS 14.0 Downgrade Open

If you move your iPhone X to iOS 14.0.1, and you can’t stand its performance, you can try moving back to iOS 14.0.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.0 which means you can drop your iPhone X’s software back in an attempt to improve its performance.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.

iPhone X iOS 14.0.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 14.0.1 includes four bug fixes for the iPhone X. Here’s the list:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

iOS 14.0.1 doesn’t have any features or security patches on board.

As for iOS 14, the iPhone X gets all of the operating system’s essential features which include Widgets on the home screen, improvements to Messages and Maps, the new Translate app, and a laundry list of changes to Siri.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t been paying attention.

If you’re moving to iOS 14.0.1 from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll get the features and fixes from updates you skipped. We have also released a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if you’ve fallen behind on updating your phone.

What’s Next for the iPhone X

A new version of iOS 14 is on the way.

Apple recently confirmed iOS 14.2 and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.

If you don’t want to wait for the official iOS 14.2 release you can download the beta onto your iPhone X right now.

One way or another, we should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out soon. Keep an eye out for updates as we push through the month of October.

For more on iOS 14.2, check out our guide.

iPhone X iOS 14 Jailbreak

Don’t move your phone to iOS 14 if you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak your phone.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0. The tool works with the following devices:

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE

iPad (5th generation)

‌iPad‌ Air 2

‌iPad‌ mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

Apple TV 4 and 4K

The team says it hopes to bring support to newer models in the future, but we don’t have any specific timing. If you want to jailbreak your iPhone X, you need to stay put on iOS 13.

Earlier this year the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool released version 5.0.0. It’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0. That said, it doesn’t work with iOS 12.3-12.3.2, iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5, or iOS 13.7-iOS 13.5.1.

For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.0.1 & 11 Reasons You Should